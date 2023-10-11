Houston Texans and Coca-Cola Announce 2023 BOLD Award Recipients

The Houston Texans and Coca-Cola are proud to announce the 2023 BOLD Award recipients. Established to recognize Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers making a difference in the Houston community, the seven award recipients were recently surprised by Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, TORO and Texans Cheerleaders.

In this third year of the program, the Texans and Coca-Cola awarded more than $50,000 to these deserving leaders. The 2023 BOLD Award winners include:

Elijah Allison, Youth Minister at Bethel’s Family Church. Allison has served as a youth football coach in Missouri City for eight years. In the last two years, he started a youth sports program for the church community, providing sports to youth who would otherwise not have the opportunity to play.

Prince Couisnard, CEO, President and Founder of Inner City Ministries. For 31 years, Couisnard has impacted the Third Ward community by creating programs and opportunities for individuals living in impoverished neighborhoods. His vision is to equip young men and women with tools to be successful parents and leaders.

Nicole Harris, Founder and Executive Director of Today’s Youth. The nonprofit is committed to motivating and inspiring at-risk and vulnerable youth in low to mid-income communities to achieve their goals and exceed their expectations through life skill programs, entrepreneurship, and career and college readiness.

Tim Jamison, Co-Owner of Bright Learners Academy. After playing for the Texans for six years, Tim and his wife, Tashia, acquired Bright Learners Academy in Pearland. Their mission is to educate and invest in young students with the purpose of producing high academic achievers. Jamison has helped countless children reach their academic potential by creating a space where kids can be pushed while immersed in play and an academic-rich environment.

Renae Johnson, Founder & CEO of OnPurpose Enrichment Inc. Since 2016, the nonprofit has provided free mental health and support services for more than 4,800 youth and their families. Johnson was inspired to help others due to overcoming challenges she faced in her own life.

Nannette Ray, President and CEO of Faith in Business. Since 2020, Ray has trained more than 2,800 local and national minority and women-owned business owners through financial and strategic business planning. She has helped empower them through local partnerships with partnerships with Women’s Business Center for Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Collaborative for Children.

Israel and Zack Webb, dedicated volunteers. Israel impacts the lives of Houstonians through his more than 100 volunteer hours each year. Israel, a behavioral therapist, builds beds for homeless youth and serves low-income families living in apartment communities around south Houston. Zack volunteers at Make a Difference Inc., where he teaches the power of words, creative awareness and prevention for bullying in schools, and promotes mental health among children.

The Texans announced the creation of the BOLD Awards in 2021 and more than $125,000 has been awarded since the program’s inception. To learn more, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/BOLD.