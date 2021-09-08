HOUSTON TEXANS AND PARTNERS LAUNCH $400,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT SOCIAL JUSTICE AND RACIAL EQUITY INITIATIVES IN HOUSTON

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite announce the Inspire Change Grant

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Miller Lite are proud to announce the Inspire Change Grant, which will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston.

The Texans and partners began awarding $400,000 to nonprofits and educational programs on September 2. The deadline to apply for an Inspire Change Grant is October 1, 2021.

Nonprofits and educational programs may visit www.HoustonTexans.com/InspireChangeGrant to submit an application.

“We remain committed to supporting organizations in Houston that make a positive impact on youth in our community,” said Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. “It takes all of us to inspire change, and this grant program will afford the opportunity to further enhance important social justice and racial equity initiatives.”

An advisory committee will select grant recipients who work for change or assist in the following areas:

Education

Criminal justice reform

Relational policing

Poverty

Racial equity

Workforce and economic development

Employment

Anti-bias/anti-racism, diversity training and educational programs for youth

Educating youth on the histories of minority groups in America

Support for children with incarcerated parents

Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools

Homelessness



The NFL introduced the Inspire Change initiative in 2019 to create a positive impact in local communities and support programs that reduce barriers to opportunity. During the inaugural year of the program, the Houston Texans Social Justice Fund awarded $100,000 in grants to three nonprofits in the greater Houston area which support youth and provide legal services for underprivileged citizens – the YMCA of Greater Houston, 8 Million Stories and Restoring Justice. The grant program was renewed in 2020 and the Texans awarded an additional $100,000. Texas Civil Rights Project also received funds in 2020 to aid its efforts.

As part of the team’s ongoing commitment to help minimize barriers and create opportunities for all Houstonians, the Texans have recently established new partnerships and enhanced existing efforts. These include a $1 million donation to the Houston Rent Relief Program by Texans Co-Founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair, the Conversations for Change dialogue series led by Janice S. McNair, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair and Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, and continued engagement with the Houston Police Department’s Greater Houston Police Activity League, among others. To learn more visit https://www.houstontexans.com/community/programs/inspire-change.