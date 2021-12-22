Houston Texans Awarded Opportunity to Market in Mexico as Part of NFL’s International Home Market Areas Initiative

The NFL announced a new, groundbreaking International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) initiative that allows teams to expand into international territories. The Houston Texans were awarded the opportunity to market in Mexico as part of the first-time program. Eighteen teams across the league will be able to build even greater fan engagement and growth internationally in eight different countries.

The Texans have a longstanding relationship with the bordering country, which is also home to the largest number of international Texans fans. For more than 16 years, the team has hosted outreach trips to Mexico and youth football games, and they took on the Oakland Raiders at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in 2016.

“We are thrilled to take our fans’ love of Texans football to the next level through this initiative,” said Texans President Greg Grissom. “We can’t wait to create even more opportunities for our team to build meaningful connections that honor and celebrate the passionate culture of our fans in Mexico, and to focus on enhancing our Spanish-language content for all of our Spanish-speaking fans in Houston and beyond.”

In 2022, the team will expand its local presence in Mexico through visits with Texans players, cheerleaders, Legends and TORO for special events and watch parties, unique and focused Spanish-language content, opportunities for fans in Mexico to receive Texans merchandise and autographed items, and more. The hope is this new initiative will also allow the team to uniquely connect with the 1.9 million Latinos of Mexican descent in Houston and create additional opportunities for Texans partners and the Houston community.

Today, the Texans are also launching Spanish-language platforms focused on serving all Spanish-speaking fans, including the Mexico fan base. These include a dedicated website – www.HoustonTexans.com/LosTexans – and @LosTexans social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.