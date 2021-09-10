HOUSTON TEXANS HOST LIBERTY WHITE OUT AND CELEBRATE FIRST RESPONDERS DURING HOME OPENER

The Houston Texans compete in their first home game of the regular season against AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, Sept. 12 in the Liberty White Out game presented by BHP. Kickoff is set for noon at NRG Stadium and the game will broadcast on CBS.

The annual Liberty White Out game will recognize first responders in honor of the work they do for the City of Houston and surrounding areas. Fans are encouraged to wear white, as the team will don their white-on-white uniforms for their first home game of the regular season.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Captain Jason Wilson from the Houston Fire Department will lead the team out of the tunnel as this week’s Homefield Advantage Captain. Wilson worked on Texas Task Force 1, which was a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue unit that responded to the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and worked around the clock at Ground Zero. Additionally, the NFL will be doing a universal national anthem, performed by surviving child Juliette Candela from the 9/11 site in New York City. The piece will be produced by NFL Films and it will be broadcast across all nine game broadcasts.

Fans in attendance at Sunday’s season opener will receive Liberty White pom poms courtesy of BHP as we encourage fans to chant, Beat. The. Jags! First responders will be honored throughout various points in the game. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Houston Police Department Chief of Police Troy Finner and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña will serve as the Coin Toss Captains. The United States Flag Holders will include deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Houston Police Department, firefighters from the Houston Fire Department and paramedics from the Harris County Emergency Corps. Presenting the Colors will be the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department Joint Honor Guard. Additionally, there will be a performance from the Deep Steel Thunder band at halftime.

The 2021 Star of Courage Award presented by Apache Corporation & 100 Club of Houston Check Presentation will take place in the first quarter. The Houston Texans Star of Courage Award honors a first responder for excellence in leadership, bravery and commitment to Houston. The Texans will recognize Houston Fire Department EMT Christina Calderon and make a $10,000 donation in her name to the 100 Club of Houston to support the families of fallen heroes. Calderon was surprised with the award by Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Texans Foundation Hannah McNair at a private lunch and Texans practice earlier this week.

Below are more details on in-game entertainment and what to look for in Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars:

Liberty White Out features:

