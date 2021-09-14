Houston Texans Pull off a Week 1 Win Against the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21

The Houston Texans made a statement with a week one win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team was led by their new head coach David Culley who was pumped about the 37-21 victory. The 37 points scored were the highest in franchise history for a week 1 performance.

“So many good things were happening. I didn’t know which way to go,” Culley said in his opening statement.

Texans offense came up big with four touchdowns. Texans defense forced three interceptions and recorded 4 hits to rookie Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

Culley was very clear that the mindset going into the game was a winning one.

“This football team expected to win,” Culley explained. “We expected to win. We’re not surprised simply because we played good football today. I thought at the very end we lost our composure a little bit with some penalties, but this football team expected to win today, and we knew if we did the things we had been practicing, we did the things that are winning football, we’d have a chance to win the game, and we did that today.”

Spirits were high postgame. The team presented HC Culley with the game ball to commemorate his first victory as their head coach.

It is no secret that the turmoil within the franchise became fuel for speculation and noise from outside of the organization. WR Brandin Cooks talked about how important the win was for the team.

“I think it’s huge. Obviously first of all, when you can see everybody, and then the defense coming together and you get a win. But when it’s your first head coaching win, first game of the regular season, that’s also huge. Proud of him and how he’s been leading us and the energy that he brings. We’ve just got to continue to just work and get better.”

Cooks went on to say that they, “kind of ignore the noise and focus on what we have to do and do our job, and we’ve got to let everything else kind of take care of itself.”

QB Tyrod Taylor also discussed how special the win saying, “It was big to start the season off with a win with a division opponent. Proud of the guys the way they came out and worked. It wasn’t a perfect game by any means, but the effort, the focus and the execution was there in all three phases. Something to build off of and we’ll continue to keep working to get better.”

Taylor completed 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards and completed two passing touchdowns.

Though they are off to a good start Culley made it clear that there is little time for celebration saying, “I’m going to enjoy this for 24 hours, and after those 24 hours, we’re going to get on to Cleveland.”

The Texans will travel to face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.