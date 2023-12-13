Sports

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Injured During Jets Matchup

by Grace Boateng
The Houston Texans were defeated by the New York Jets Sunday with a final score of 30-6. This was not the outcome the team was hoping for as they are pursuing playoff contention. Though Texans QB C.J. Stroud was just named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November, he struggled throughout this game.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans (Photo by Medron White/Forward Times)

Stroud completed a near season low of 10 of 23 passes before he suffered a tough blow in the 4th quarter. Though he was able to walk off the field with medical personnel, he was entered into the concussion protocol and did not return to the game. Over the course of the week, it will be determined whether Stroud will be able to play in the Texans’ next matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

 

