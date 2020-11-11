HOUSTON TEXANS SET GOAL TO FEED A HALF-MILLION FAMILIES THROUGH TEXANS CARE FOR TEXANS PRESENTED BY KROGER

The Houston Texans Foundation today announced the kickoff of the Texans Care for Texans campaign presented by Kroger in hopes of feeding a half-million families in Houston for Thanksgiving.

“Houston Food Bank and its Partners provide essential services in times of disaster, and COVID-19 has brought new challenges and tested us in ways we have never been tested before,” says Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank. “It seems the only thing that hasn’t changed throughout these challenging times is the amazing support of our corporate partners and the amazing people of Greater Houston. Without them, we could not be serving the community, and we are so grateful.”

Throughout the month of November, Texans fans can help Kroger and the Houston Texans in the fight against hunger by giving a donation through the Houston Texans website. Every dollar donated to Texans Care for Texans will benefit the Houston Food Bank, and will help provide meals for neighbors in need this holiday season.

During the pandemic, the demand for food assistance has increased exponentially, and the Houston Food Bank has been serving clients that they supported pre-COVID as well as many who have never sought food assistance before. They have had many days with one-million pounds of distribution, and are currently at 800,000 pounds per day, as opposed to 400,000 per day at this same time last year. Along with increased demand, the Food Bank has been challenged with a drop in volunteers due to stay-at-home orders, social distancing and parent having to school children at home. Houston Food Bank is adjusting daily to meet the needs of the community while adapting logistics and operations to help people in the safest and most effective way possible. The Food Bank has had to develop new ways to distribute, like setting up drive-through models to cut down on contact at food distributions; doing direct delivery through volunteer partnerships; and creating Neighborhood Super Site distributions to get an influx of food into specific areas.

For every dollar donated, three meals will be provided to those in need. To donate, visit HoustonTexans.com/TexansCare.

Texans Care for Texans’ presenting sponsor, Kroger, is committed to ending hunger in our communities and in 2019, provided more than 490 million meals for food-insecure families. Learn more about Kroger’s goal to end hunger at www.thekrogerco.com/zerohungerzerowaste.