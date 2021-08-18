Houston Texans Win Preseason Opener Against the Green Bay Packers 26-7

The Houston Texans are preparing for a new season under their new head coach David Culley. With training camp in full swing and the first preseason game in the books, things are looking like the team is trying to find its way. The Houston Texans won the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. The final score was 26-7 and powered by Tyrod Taylor, rookie QB Davis Mills who made his NFL debut, and Jeff Driskel. This was the team’s first win with Culley.

With the future of the team unclear, Mills’ performances as a rookie did not go unnoticed. Mills managed to conduct consecutive scoring drives and direct the game’s longest drive.

“With him, if something bad happens, he comes back with that next play mentality,” Culley said. “I think he held up very well from start to the finish when he was in there. He did things that we were trying to get him to do and when things weren’t right, the positive thing about him was that he comes back, and those things don’t bother him.”

Mills’ teammate, Taylor also recognized the potential in his play.

“I think he went out there and competed,” said Taylor, who completed all four of his passes for 40 yards. “He went out there and he made some plays in the passing game, got guys in the right spots and in the running game as well too, something to build from.”

“I noticed poise,” WR Chris Conley said of Mills. “As a quarterback, you got to be able to have a short memory and snap back quickly even when you make mistakes, highs, lows, and I think he did a really good job of that and he’s continuing to improve.”

Enough was done to secure the win; however Culley made it clear that there is plenty of room for improvement, citing he expects more production from the team in the redzone.

You can catch the next game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday by tuning into ABC-13/KTRK.