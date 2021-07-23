Houston vegan beauty brand becomes the first Texas based African American owned cosmetics line to be sold by the mega retailer, ULTA

Houston native and owner, Kim Roxie is proud to announce that LAMIK products will now be available on ULTA.com, which is the largest beauty specialty retailer in the country.

The official launch date is set for August 1, 2021, at 12 midnight.

“I have worked really hard over the last decade to establish LAMIK as an empowerment brand as opposed to a makeup brand,” said Roxie. “I’m always blown away by who the makeup is touching and knows about it. A brand isn’t just a brand anymore, it’s a movement and I’m so honored and extremely humbled and excited to be able to share the LAMIK movement on such a huge platform.

At 21, Roxie opened LAMIK as a brick-and-mortar makeup shop in Houston, to give women of color, all-natural paraben free makeup options for their day to day makeup routine. Roxie successfully ran the store for 14 years and was the youngest African-American woman to have her products carried in the major department store, Macy’s.



In 2018, Roxie pivoted her business and launched LAMIK 2.0, an E-commerce beauty tech-enabled company. While transitioning into a permanent online platform Roxie participated in and won the Black Girl Ventures Pitch Competition which led to her partnership with ULTA.

“When it comes to pitch competitions it really comes down to your fanbase going online and voting for you. The city of Houston really showed up for me and without them none of this would be possible,” said Roxie. “This is a win for not just me but for every other black owned business in the city, because it tells major retailers that we have buying power.

To date LAMIK, which is an acronym for Love And Makeup In Kindness, has been featured in Forbes, Essence, Allure, Cosmopolitan, and Martha Stewart.com and was recently featured on CNBC for being named among Jay-Z’s “top black-owned business to know.”

