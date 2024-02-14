Houston Welcomes the Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated

ABOVE: HTX Chums Official – (Seated L to R) Alice Otchere, Recording Secretary; Patricia Flowers Laster, Financial Secretary; Camilla Roby Owens, Vice President; Viner Manfoot-Greene, President; Barbara J. Neville, National President; Marsha Ingersoll, National Vice President; Dr. Wanda Davis, Treasurer; Karen Carter Richards, Publicity Officer (Standing L to R) Vivian Lynn Porche M.D.; Kimberly Freeman Montalvo, Corresponding Secretary; Henri Hicks Henson, Chaplain; Fheryl Johnson Prestage, Technology Officer; Hope Elizabeth Goodson, Parliamentarian; Jacquelyn Alton, Melanie Miles-Bazil, Esq., Christa Marie Bynum, Etta M. Hill, Cara Clophus Wright Esq., Elvena Dejohnette Mayo, Josie Daniels, Dr Patricia Robbins Nelson, Cora Guinn Robinson, Cheryl Fleming, Lois Bullock, (Not Shown) Lisa Otey, M.D., Lisa Critchlow, Stacy Jones Reed, M.D., Evelyn Washington, Sergeant-at-Arms

The dynamic and vibrant city of Houston, Texas, is now home to yet another service organization committed to making a positive impact in the community – the Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated. Chartering took place February 3, 2024, at the InterContinental Houston Hotel. Chums ascended from across the country to see the chartering of the Houston (TX) Chapter.

Chums, Incorporated was founded February 2, 1946, on the principles of camaraderie, compassion, and community engagement, and has a 77-year storied history of service. The organization is dedicated to enhancing the lives of those in need across the United States, with forty-nine chapters, and now, has extended its legacy to Houston. The national Motto is “Listen to the children…Enrich their lives.”

The journey of the newly chartered Houston (TX) Chapter is rooted in a powerful commitment to the betterment of the community. In a landmark moment, the chapter adopted DePelchin Children’s Center, Juneteenth 2023 with an awareness and donation drive for Child Abuse Prevention to Keep Children Safe and Healthy. This strategic partnership proves the Chapter’s dedication to the welfare and well-being of children in the greater Houston area.

The Chartering celebration events were February 2-4, 2024, with the Houston (TX) Chapter members entertaining members from around the country. It all began with a Texas High Tea upon Registration and moved to a Jazzy Classy Reception and Fashion Show where the guests learned all about Houston. After the Chartering Ceremony on Saturday, they celebrated with a Founder’s Day Heritage Luncheon.

Saturday night they Ignited the Flame with a Valentine’s Dinner Dance, and on Sunday held a Farewell Prayer Breakfast.

Forward Times would like to extend a huge congratulations to the newly chartered Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Inc.