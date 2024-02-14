FeaturedSociety

Houston Welcomes the Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated

by Forward Times Newswire
ABOVE: HTX Chums Official – (Seated L to R) Alice Otchere, Recording Secretary; Patricia Flowers Laster, Financial Secretary; Camilla Roby Owens, Vice President; Viner Manfoot-Greene, President; Barbara J. Neville, National President; Marsha Ingersoll, National Vice President; Dr. Wanda Davis, Treasurer; Karen Carter Richards, Publicity Officer (Standing L to R) Vivian Lynn Porche M.D.; Kimberly Freeman Montalvo, Corresponding Secretary; Henri Hicks Henson, Chaplain; Fheryl Johnson Prestage, Technology Officer; Hope Elizabeth Goodson, Parliamentarian; Jacquelyn Alton, Melanie Miles-Bazil, Esq., Christa Marie Bynum, Etta M. Hill, Cara Clophus Wright Esq., Elvena Dejohnette Mayo, Josie Daniels, Dr Patricia Robbins Nelson, Cora Guinn Robinson, Cheryl Fleming, Lois Bullock, (Not Shown) Lisa Otey, M.D., Lisa Critchlow, Stacy Jones Reed, M.D., Evelyn Washington, Sergeant-at-Arms

The dynamic and vibrant city of Houston, Texas, is now home to yet another service organization committed to making a positive impact in the community – the Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated. Chartering took place February 3, 2024, at the InterContinental Houston Hotel. Chums ascended from across the country to see the chartering of the Houston (TX) Chapter.

Chums, Incorporated was founded February 2, 1946, on the principles of camaraderie, compassion, and community engagement, and has a 77-year storied history of service. The organization is dedicated to enhancing the lives of those in need across the United States, with forty-nine chapters, and now, has extended its legacy to Houston. The national Motto is “Listen to the children…Enrich their lives.”

The journey of the newly chartered Houston (TX) Chapter is rooted in a powerful commitment to the betterment of the community. In a landmark moment, the chapter adopted DePelchin Children’s Center, Juneteenth 2023 with an awareness and donation drive for Child Abuse Prevention to Keep Children Safe and Healthy. This strategic partnership proves the Chapter’s dedication to the welfare and well-being of children in the greater Houston area.

The Chartering celebration events were February 2-4, 2024, with the Houston (TX) Chapter members entertaining members from around the country. It all began with a Texas High Tea upon Registration and moved to a Jazzy Classy Reception and Fashion Show where the guests learned all about Houston. After the Chartering Ceremony on Saturday, they celebrated with a Founder’s Day Heritage Luncheon.

Saturday night they Ignited the Flame with a Valentine’s Dinner Dance, and on Sunday held a Farewell Prayer Breakfast.

Forward Times would like to extend a huge congratulations to the newly chartered Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Inc.

Chums, Incorporated National Officers and Houston (TX) Chapter President (Standing L-R) Susan Odom Houze, National Parliamentarian; Sharletta McKinney, National Corresponding Secretary; Irene Crowell, National Financial Secretary; Barbara J. Neville, National President; Marsha Ingersoll, National Vice President; Ruth Carter, National Sergeant-At-Arms; Charade Estes, National Treasurer; Joyce Freeman-Baker, National Recording Secretary (Seated L-R) Gloria Toxey Jones, 17th National President; Viner Manfoot-Greene, President Houston (TX) Chapter; Elizabeth S. Saunders, 19th National President

Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Viner Manfoot-Greene, President Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated

Viner Manfoot-Greene holds the Charter presented by Chums, Incorporated to the newly chartered Houston (TX) Chapter

Houston (TX) Chapter of Chums, Inc. pictured at Yellow Rose Breakfast (Standing)Henri Hick Henson (Seated L to R): Kimberly Freeman Montalvo, Viner Manfoot-Greene, Eleven Dejohnette Mayo, Yellow Rose Breakfast Chair

Student musicians Jabari Mason, grade 7, Gabriella Borum, grade 8, Betty Mario, grade 6 from Pershing Middle School (HISD Fine Arts Magnet school) perform at the Founder’s Day Heritage Luncheon

Fort Worth Dallas Metroplex (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated (Sponsoring Chapter) L to R: Shirley Roberts Pace, Anita Heiskell, Arveda Lewis, Nancy Garland, Racquel Belle, Michelle Taylor Chinn, Viner Manfoot-Greene, Chapter Co-organizer; Dian Williams, Mildred Inez Clark, Esq., Mattie Peterson Compton, Co-organizer; Helen Harge Bell, Carolyn Davis Grounds

National Vice President Marsha Ingersoll and National President Barbara J. Neville pictured at the Yellow Rose Breakfast

Chum Cara Wright, Esq. poses at the Jazzy Classy Reception & Fashion Show

Ignite the Flame Valentine’s Dinner Dance Houston (TX) Chapter members

(L to R) Houston Chum Camilla Roby Owens and Fort Worth/ Dallas Metroplex Chum Shirley Pace, Co-Pastor of Saintsville Baptist Church blew the house down in Sermon and song at the Yellow Rose Breakfast

