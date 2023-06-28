Houstonians (TX) Interest Group of Chums, Incorporated Host Juneteenth Luncheon

ABOVE: Dr. Wanda Davis, Camilla Roby Owens, DePelchin’s CEO and President Jenifer Jarriel; Chum Viner Manfoot-Greene and Forward Times CEO/Publisher Karen Carter Richards

An Awareness and Donation Drive for Child Abuse Prevention to Keep Children Safe and Healthy

Houstonians Interest Group of Chums, Incorporated resolved to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children, those whose daily lives are impacted by trauma, abandonment, homelessness, violence, and abuse.

Before children can flourish, they need to feel safe and healthy. Now, more than ever, we need more stable and secure families to provide safe and healthy environments, and to have available intervention when families are in crisis.

DePelchin Children’s Center was selected as program benefactor and partner because DePelchin Children’s Center is an organization with a one hundred thirty (130) year history of dedication to caring for all homeless children.

Chums were joined by DePelchin’s CEO and President Jenifer Jarriel who shared that 70 percent of children in their care and programs are African American. Simply stated, Black children need more Black families.

The Houstonians Interest Group is targeting the African American Community of Greater Houston to increase awareness and to inform applicants considering fostering and adoption.

DePelchin Children’s Center has seven proven and comprehensive programs: Foster Care and Adoption, Pregnant & Need Help, Infant Adoption Program, Private Adoption Support Services, School-Based Programs, Counseling Programs, and Parenting Programs.

DePelchin Children’s Center, in 1946, prior to integration, was the first orphanage to add a residential care cottage for African American Children in Texas, located in Houston’s Fifth Ward at 1900 Solo Street, The Negro Child Center.

The African American Philanthropist, Anna Johnson Dupree, a Houstonian, donated $20,000 for the cottage in 1944. She stunned the country and made national news as a Black woman of the South able to give such a large sum, which by 2023 calculations is approximately a $344,730 gift. You may know her as the famous Eldorado Ballroom owner. This luncheon honored her legacy.

Houstonians (TX) Interest Group Co-Organizers are Chum Viner Manfoot-Greene, Jacquelyn Alton, Patricia Laster, Vice President Camilla Roby Owens, Alice Otchere, Recording Secretary; Dr. Wanda Davis, Corresponding Secretary; Cheryl Fleming, Treasurer; Elenita Hutchins Taylor, ESQ, Parliamentarian; Karen Carter Richards, Publicity Officer; Elvena Mayo, Courtesy Chair; Henri Hicks Henson, Chaplain; Josie Daniels, Protocol, and fundraising Chair; Evelyn Washington, Sergeant at Arms and Rituals Chair; Lisa Otey, MD; Stacey N. Jones Reed, MD; Vivian Lynn Porche, MD; Lisa Critchlow, Technology Chair; Hope Goodson, Historian and Christa Bynum, Social Chair.

Special guests included the Fort Worth Dallas Metroplex (TX) Chapter of Chums, Incorporated: Chums Carolyn Davis, Michelle Chinn, and Cornelius Chinn, MD.

For more information about DePelchin Children’s Center visit www.depelchin.org, 713-730-2335.