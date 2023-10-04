Houston’s 11th Annual Musicfest to Return to New and Improved Willow Waterhole Greenway

Houston’s MusicFest 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willow Waterhole Greenway in Southwest Houston. In addition to the customary mix of great food, live music and Halloween-themed attractions, festival goers will see the latest Greenway infrastructure improvements – a fishing pier and 3.5 miles of new hiking/biking trails.

“MusicFest guests will be blown away by the improvements that have been made at the Greenway. What better way to celebrate fall and Halloween than with great music, food and friends in a setting that has been made even more beautiful and accessible,” said Howard Sacks, MusicFest 2023 chairman. “We hope folks will bring their blankets and lawn chairs and hang out with us all day at what promises to be our biggest and best MusicFest yet.”

The free MusicFest offers some of Houston’s finest food trucks serving an eclectic range of foods and a diverse mix of professional bands and bands from several local schools. Halloween-themed attractions include a haunted house, costume parade and trunk or treat.

The MusicFest is produced by the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy (WWGC), the non-profit, community-based steward for the Greenway. The 291-acre dual use property combines flood control with six detention lakes and naturally beautiful recreational greenspace. WWGC is leading a capital campaign to increase accessibility by adding eight miles of trails, wayfinding signage, four parking lots, safer street crossings, and a fishing pier. It also includes property acquisition, a visitor’s center, security enhancements, additional tree plantings, and preservation of native prairies. The campaign has raised $12M to date and construction is expected to be completed in two years.

The festival features six professional bands playing everything from R&B, blues, Zydeco, funk, jazz, classic rock, and Latin.

Featured Bands Include:

Santanabraxas Featuring Mark Towns

Entouche Featuring Horace Young

Jazzie B & Funky Krew

Matthew Hartnett & The Gumbo All-Stars

Reverb Cartel

Eric Demmer Band

School Bands Include:

Westbury High School

Kinder HSPVA

Meyerland Middle School

Parker Elementary School

Featured Food Trucks Include:

Cool Runnings (Jamaican)

Friohana (Frozen Treats)