Entertainment

Houston’s 11th Annual Musicfest to Return to New and Improved Willow Waterhole Greenway

by Forward Times Newswire
by Forward Times Newswire 0 comment

Houston’s MusicFest 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willow Waterhole Greenway in Southwest Houston. In addition to the customary mix of great food, live music and Halloween-themed attractions, festival goers will see the latest Greenway infrastructure improvements – a fishing pier and 3.5 miles of new hiking/biking trails.

“MusicFest guests will be blown away by the improvements that have been made at the Greenway. What better way to celebrate fall and Halloween than with great music, food and friends in a setting that has been made even more beautiful and accessible,” said Howard Sacks, MusicFest 2023 chairman. “We hope folks will bring their blankets and lawn chairs and hang out with us all day at what promises to be our biggest and best MusicFest yet.”

The free MusicFest offers some of Houston’s finest food trucks serving an eclectic range of foods and a diverse mix of professional bands and bands from several local schools. Halloween-themed attractions include a haunted house, costume parade and trunk or treat.

The MusicFest is produced by the Willow Waterhole Greenspace Conservancy (WWGC), the non-profit, community-based steward for the Greenway. The 291-acre dual use property combines flood control with six detention lakes and naturally beautiful recreational greenspace. WWGC is leading a capital campaign to increase accessibility by adding eight miles of trails, wayfinding signage, four parking lots, safer street crossings, and a fishing pier. It also includes property acquisition, a visitor’s center, security enhancements, additional tree plantings, and preservation of native prairies. The campaign has raised $12M to date and construction is expected to be completed in two years.

The festival features six professional bands playing everything from R&B, blues, Zydeco, funk, jazz, classic rock, and Latin.

Featured Bands Include:

  • Santanabraxas Featuring Mark Towns
  • Entouche Featuring Horace Young
  • Jazzie B & Funky Krew
  • Matthew Hartnett & The Gumbo All-Stars
  • Reverb Cartel
  • Eric Demmer Band

School Bands Include:

  • Westbury High School
  • Kinder HSPVA
  • Meyerland Middle School
  • Parker Elementary School

Featured Food Trucks Include:

  • Cool Runnings (Jamaican)
  • Friohana (Frozen Treats)

For more information, visit WillowWaterhole.org or facebook.com/willowwaterhole

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

National Domestic Violence Awareness Non-Profit, Survivors With Voices...

After Nearly Three Decades, Arrest Made in Unsolved...

Original King of Comedy Ced The Entertainer Stops...

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland...

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

Usher Set to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime...

These Powerhouse Female Execs Are Two of The...

R&B Diva Deborah Cox Launches Her Own Rosé...

OWN’s Newest Docuseries ‘Rebuilding Black Wall Street’ Explores...

MOCA, Music & Mentorship at Morales Radio Hall