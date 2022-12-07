State & Local

Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10

by Forward Times Newswire
by Forward Times Newswire 0 comment

Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”

The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper Takeoff who was murdered in Houston on November 1st.

The City of Houston is still heartbroken and seeking effective ways to address the issue of senseless gun violence. The summit is an opportunity to expose young Black males to empowering information, positive role models, potential mentors, and critical resources to help them survive and succeed in an adverse society. The message is strong!

Workshops include presentations about Gun Violence Prevention, Entrepreneurship, Building Confidence, and other critical topics. The target age group is 12 years and older. However, anyone, including women, is welcome to attend.

Guest speakers include Mayor Sylvester Turner and rap artist Z-Ro.

Sponsors include the City of Houston Health Department, The My Brother’s Keeper Initiative, The Community Re-entry Network Program, and others.

The registration link is www.blackmalesummit.eventbrite.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Excitement Builds as a Houston Holiday Tradition Draws...

HANDS OFF OUR ELDERS!

From Student to Pilot to Instructor

Cornel West Announced as Prairie View A&M University’s...

Boil Water Notice for City Of Houston

Bread of Life Provides Hungry Houstonians with 1,000...

HISD Rolling out Student Designed Enrollment Truck to...

Hometown Player to Watch: Andre Carter II

Houston Municipal Courts Amnesty Program to End Soon

Harris County Clerk Kicks Off Third Annual Clerks...