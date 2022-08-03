Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network, (HSPVA BAN) to Host 50th Anniversary Homecoming Weekend of Events

ABOVE: Original HSPVA campus

“CELEBRATING THE GOLD STANDARD”

Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August, 7th, 2022

Houston’s Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts’ Black Alumni Network (HSPVA BAN) is set to host a 50th anniversary homecoming weekend, “Celebrating The Gold Standard” with 3-days of networking, performances, and class reunion events with acclaimed alumni from Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7, 2022. Each event will take place at various venues with historical significance to the school’s existence including its original building.

The Black Alumni Network’s curated homecoming weekend of events celebrates HSPVA traditions and highlights black alumni contributions to the school’s legacy while providing opportunities to support current and future HSPVA students. Homecoming weekend is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and everyone is welcome to attend!

The weekend kicks off Friday, August 5th with the Off The Record | Welcome Cocktail Mixer featuring Multi-Grammy Award Winner and HSPVA Alum Bryan-Michael Cox and Grammy Award Nominated Engineer and HSPVA Alum Donnie Scantz at the DeLuxe Theatre; tickets are $55. Saturday, August 6th’s events include What I Wish I Knew (LIVE): An Edutainment Series at the Heinen Theatre, the original HSPVA campus; tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.

Saturday evening is The Happening: Alumni All-Stars at Kinder HSPVA’s current Downtown Houston featuring location; tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for students. The final event of the weekend on Sunday, August 7th is the HSPVA Family Reunion at Axelrad; tickets are $30. VIP Packages for all events are available from $100-$375. All VIP packages come with a free T-Shirt.

Committee chairs for “Celebrating The Gold Standard” homecoming events are Ashley Davis, (Vocal ‘98) and Jonathan Jackson (alumni parent).

“We are so excited to welcome alumni of The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA) and the public to our 50th Anniversary celebration! The legacy of HSPVA would not be possible without recognizing the achievements and perseverance of our notable alumni in various creative and influential industries from the arts to community activism. Homecoming: Celebrating the Gold Standard will be an educational and fun-filled three-day weekend where we will not only celebrate the school’s 50th Anniversary, but also commemorate our unity and achievements of the last 50 years as we work to pave the way forward for those who follow in our footsteps,” HSPVA BAN President Denise Ward remarked.

Can’t make it to the reunion? You can still show your support by making a tax-deductible donation to the HSPVA Black Alumni Network at givebutter.com/blackpva50 to support current student and alumni endeavors, provide resources and scholarships and sponsor networking opportunities to champion the next generation of HSPVA artists and professionals.

ABOUT HSPVA BLACK ALUMNI NETWORK (BAN)

The HSPVA Black Alumni Network is a 501c3 organization that was created to connect Black alumni of the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, support alumni, and current students’ endeavors, and provide resources, scholarships, and networking opportunities to champion the next generation of HSPVA artists and professionals.

If you have a connection to HSPVA or have an interest in sending a future kid there to study the performing arts, you do not want to miss this homecoming celebration. For more information on how to volunteer, purchase tickets or sponsor an event, visit www.hspvablackalumni.com.