Houston’s Magical Run Ends with Loss to Miami

This year, March Madness comes to Houston. The NCAA basketball tournament will be held at NRG Stadium on April 1 and April 3 and local fans hoped to see the hometown University of Houston Cougars in the final four. But it wasn’t to be. The Houston Cougars lost to the Miami Hurricanes in Friday night’s game in Kansas City, Missouri.

Houston’s Marcus Sasser scored the first points of the game with a two-point jump shot. But Miami guard Nijel Pack responded with a three-pointer, and Isaiah Wong scored a three-point jumper of his own – and drew a foul. Miami took a 7-2 lead after his free throw.

Houston’s Tramon Mark answered with a three and then hit a jumper to tie the game. The Cougars and Hurricanes traded shots, with three lead changes in just 62 seconds. Miami edged ahead 13-10 at the first media timeout.

Wong’s free throws put Miami ahead by five before UH freshman Jarace Walker’s jump shot. Miami forward Anthony Walker slammed down the first dunk of the game to put the Hurricanes up 17-12. Houston guard Marcus Sasser took the foul and hit three straight free throws to narrow the Hurricanes’ lead. But when Sasser slipped while driving to the hoop, Miami’s Binsley Joseph took advantage, stealing the pass and throwing to teammate Jordan Miller for the slam.

Midway through the first half, Sasser and Pack traded threes to make two more lead changes. Houston guard Emmanuel Sharp hit a 3-pointer to put the Cougars ahead 23-22 with 9 minutes left in the first half. It would be the last time Houston led in the game.

Pack and Sharp combined to retake the lead from Miami. Sharp hit a three to tie the game at 29, but Wong responded with a field goal. Walker’s free throws tied the game again at 31. But every time Houston got close, Miami had an answer – from Walker, Wong, or the 6’9” Miami forward Norchad Omier.

The Hurricanes led 42-36 at halftime. They scored five straight points to open the second half. Miami took its largest lead of the game, with Houston trailing them 47-36. Powered mostly by guard Jamal Shead – who scored seven points in just a four-minute span – the Cougars went on a 13 – 4 run. They pulled within two, trailing the Hurricanes 49-51.

But Nijel Pack answered with a three. And another…and another. Pack hit 3 three-pointers in just two minutes to give Miami a 62-53 lead with 12 minutes left. Then Jordan Miller sank a three-point jumper of his own, pushing the lead to 12. Isaiah Wong was found by Tremon Mark and hit both his free throws. Then he assisted Miami shooting guard Wooga Poplar with a three.

After a 19-4 run, Miami’s lead ballooned to 17 points. They led 70-53 with just 10 minutes left. In the next minute of action, Houston had four missed shots and when Reggie Taylor tipped in a basket, Wong responded with a jumper. (He finished with 20 points; Pack scored 26, going 7 of 10 behind the line.)

The Cougars fought valiantly over the rest of the game – Jamal Shead was particularly good, scoring 15 points in the second half – but they were unable to stop a Hurricanes team that maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the night.

“Every time you looked up, they were shooting it and it was going in,” Tramon Mark said after the game. “We had too many defensive breakdowns,” Emmanuel Sharp added. “It was just a bad game overall.”

Indeed. The Cougars allowed 89 points – the most in 4 years – on their way to a double-digit defeat. Miami won 89-75. Now, it’s Miami who will take part in the Final Four.

“I’m disappointed we lost,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “A lot of tears in that locker room because they care. I’m fortunate to have coached this team, and I’m grateful for being their coach. But tonight just wasn’t our night.”