Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion is the First Rapper to Cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Hot Girl Summer is here to stay.

Megan Thee Stallion covers the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, on sale Thursday, July 22. She’s the first rapper to receive the honor.

“I’ve wanted to do it all my life,” Megan told the magazine. “I was the little girl looking at the cover of Sports Illustrated saying, ‘One day this is going to be me.’ And I manifested it.”

She joins two other women on separate covers: tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom. The lineup inside includes singers Tinashe and Anitta.

Megan Thee Stallion SI Cover; Credit: James Macari/ Sports Illustrated

Megan’s cover was shot in Miami, Florida with photographer James Macari. She also did a hot tub interview with SI Swimsuit icon Tyra Banks, who has appeared multiple times on the cover.

The rapper celebrated with multiple posts on Instagram and Twitter.

“I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!” she wrote on Instagram.

On Twitter, she credited “Hottie boot camp” with getting her swimsuit ready.

“In that damn boot camp every day,” she told one of her 6-plus million followers.

Several of Megan’s fellow swimsuit models did a reading of her hit single “Body” for the SI Swimuit site.

Megan is currently enrolled at Texas Southern University and studying for her bachelor’s degree in health administration.