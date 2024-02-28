Houston’s Unrecognized Musical Gem: The Festival That’s Been Right Under Our Nose All Along

The city of Houston has had an interesting history with music festivals. Free Press Summer Fest (FPSF), Day for Night, Buzzfest, and Astroworld Festival have brought The Flaming Lips, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, Bjork, Kamasi Washington, Tame Impala, Lil Wayne, Marilyn Manson, and more to the city. The festivals not only bring major stars to the city but also give local artists a chance to display their talents on larger stages. For a metropolitan area the size of Houston, it is critical to have festivals as one of the cornerstones in building the city’s media infrastructure. The more popular a festival, the more income and publicity gets generated for local businesses. The more fans a festival attracts means more opportunity for artists working in that city to maximize their exposure in the industry.

But the festivals mentioned have either met their demise or there is a question mark as to if they will continue. Free Press Summer Fest was plagued by bad weather and, after the flooding of Eleanor Tinsley Park where the last event was held, promoters canceled the two-day festival. While that was the first time weather completely shut down the event, the festival was usually hampered by rain, whether at Tinsley Park or NRG Park. The Day for Night Festival was born from some of the producers of Free Press Summer Fest but collapsed under the weight of sexual misconduct and money mismanagement allegations. Astroworld still remains up in the air as Travis Scott and Live Nation settle with the families of victims who died in the last event’s tragic crowd crush incident. While a grand jury has declined to indict Scott, it is unclear whether he will reignite the festival. Given his last tour skipped Houston, it appears unlikely for now.

There are groups trying to make a space and build out the festival circuit in the Bayou City. Honeyland festival paired purveyors of food with musical artists and had a promising start. The event brought out of town acts like Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, and Coco Jones while still making space for Houstonian artists like Dende, Lenora, Tay Powers and DJ Mr. Rogers. The event not only brought national artists to the city but showed that many of our local artists deserve the national stage. Summer Jam HTX had break out performances from the City Girls, Beatking, and KenTheMan. But while these festivals offer a lot of promise, they are still young and going through growing pains. Summer Jam HTX has been shakily successful and continues to develop as it goes into its next iterations.

Houstonians are a little shell shocked when it comes to festivals so the announcement of one, no matter how official it appears, is usually met with doubt and questions of authenticity. No matter the interest in a new festival, you are bound to find people asking, “Is this real?” or “Has anyone bought tickets for this?” on various social media platforms. It doesn’t bode well for a festival when it can’t get a lot of presale tickets which is one of my conspiracy theories as to why promoters might not include Houston as their first choice. We are just not a festival city.

Except we are.

Each year the city supports an almost month-long festival, but we just don’t call it a festival. We call it the rodeo. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from February through March and brings a little of everything to NRG Park each year. The music, food, carnival rides, animals, showcases and more, consistently bring millions of people to Kirby and 610. The festival is almost too large to comprehend. In 2017, 2,611,176 people attended the rodeo. Covid knocked down the numbers, but everything rebounded in 2023 with 2.4 million people making their way to NRG park. For native Houstonians the Rodeo is important but it’s also an event we take for granted. We look forward to the announcement and then argue about the musical lineups. But its disappearance for two years and return with Bun B’s concert series brought me, and many others, back out. It was there that I saw a friend from college that lives on the East Coast. As I confusedly asked her what she was doing here, she confusingly responded, “Ummm…for the rodeo…and Bun B…the concert…. why else?”

It dawned on me that I had never thought of anyone from outside the city limits attending the rodeo for fun. I mean, of course the rodeo brings people related to ranching, farming, and country music from all over, but I never considered others coming to the event for the entertainment. It was just a Houston thing. But it’s a festival hiding in plain sight, and while the musical acts are heavily country music, there are still acts from other genres that are brought out each year.

This year 50 Cent, Major Lazor, Los Tigres del Norte, for KING + COUNTRY, and, of course, Bun B are some of the non-country acts that will appear on stage. Online videos from prominent influencers from outside of country are gaining steam as more people decide to make Houston a vacation stop during rodeo season. A lot of that is due to Bun B who has put on two sold out shows involving several Hip-Hop icons. While Bun’s first two years had him performing on Black Heritage night, an evening dedicated to the historic contributions of African Americans to rodeo culture and Houston, he has been moved to his own day. It’s a move that has been suggested by many and a good sign that the rodeo is listening and open to more in entertainment. With 50 Cent having Black Heritage Day and Bun having a separate day, it gives more precedent to the idea that the rodeo can bring in even more musical acts and genres. The rodeo should continue to fortify its country music lineup while branching more into the other genres that will bring fans to the city. They have the infrastructure in place and have proven that they know how to consistently provide entertainment for millions of people each year. To put it in comparison: SXSW, the music festival darling of Texas, attracts around 340,000 people each year and is one of the more influential conferences in music, film, and television, generating an estimated $380 million for the city of Austin in 2019. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 2019 economic impact is estimated at $391 million, and the 20-day festival is expected to continue its reach to even more fans. With this trajectory, the rodeo has a huge opportunity to bring more people into rodeo culture while leaving a mark in entertainment for the city of Houston.