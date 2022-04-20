Houston’s Very Own TotallyRandie Partners with Dogepalooza Music Festival

When you look her up on YouTube, Instagram or any of her social media platforms you’ll find a ray of sunshine in the form of media personality, TotallyRandie. Having interviewed some of your favorite celebrities and entertainers spanning from Kevin Hart to Anthony Anderson to Musiq Soulchild, all of Houston is familiar with the tagline, “You’re Rockin’ with TotallyRandie!”

TotallyRandie will be the official Host of Dogepalooza which is taking place on April 23rd, 2022, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. Dogepalooza is the world’s first Dogecoin Music Festival and is slated to be held in multiple cities and countries around the globe. The online Dogecoin cryptocurrency community consists of millions of members from around the world, and across all social media platforms. The festival is family friendly and open to the public. Dogecoin is the most owned cryptocurrency in America. Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, Joe Jonas and many more own and support Dogecoin.

“What attracted me to the Dogepalooza Festival is that it’s innovative, fun, educational, and is the epitome of ‘Do Only Good Everyday’ aka D.O.G.E. We don’t often get to have ‘the first of it’s kind’ anymore and the fact that I have the opportunity to be a part of this is amazing!” – TotallyRandie.

Having created the landmark YouTube and television series “It’s National Day” before every cable news show, radio station and restaurant, TotallyRandie has always seen what had the potential to be fire before the world even knew there was a flame. With nothing but her cell phone, infectious personality, and an idea, she went on to do over one million impressions by telling the world what National Day was coming up next. From Random Acts of Kindness to partnering with HEB, Reliant, and popular Houston artists and restaurants, TotallyRandie has always been at the forefront of innovation.

And what can be more innovating than the first ever Dogecoin Music Festival, Dogepalooza?!

In September of 2021, TotallyRandie and her sister were involved in a horrible hit and run accident that left her with damage to her face. “I didn’t know what I would do if I’m being honest. A part of me wished I would have died on the ground that night. But I knew I had a son that needed me,” she says smiling holding back tears.

In typical TotallyRandie fashion she was making Instagram posts just days after the tragedy, using her voice to get justice for herself and her sister. Though no one was apprehended for the crime, she used her voice to speak up for the women that have no voice. It was in that moment she knew that she had to fight. Confined to her home and not able to walk or be in direct sunlight, she used platforms like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces to continue her involvement in the industry. “If there’s one thing I like to do, it’s talk. These spaces allowed me to be myself and not be self-conscious of my face.” It was in these spaces that she was first connected with Dogepalooza.

“Lying in that hospital bed being rushed into surgery to repair my orbital bone I didn’t think I would ever do media again and now I’m about to host a festival with Dionne Warrick.”

About Dogepalooza

When: April 23rd, 2022, 12PM CST – 10PM CST / Where: Constellation Field in Sugar Land, TX

Dogepalooza Headliners include Grammy Award winner, living legend and icon Dionne Warwick; Grammy Award winning producer, DJ, singer, musician, songwriter, composer, and friend of Dogepalooza, Damon Elliott; Grammy award winning artists White Sun; and Wu-Tang Clan affiliates 4th Disciple and Killah Priest.

All the funds raised from ticket sales (minus sales tax and credit card processing fees) will be donated to the charities it supports. Tickets are $65 for general admission and includes free parking along with a collectible 1 of 5,000 NFT. VIP tickets are $150 and includes a VIP area, free parking, a 1 of 5,000 NFT, and a super rare 1 of 500 VIP NFT. Children ages 4-12 tickets are $25 and children under 3 are free.

Charities supported by Dogepalooza:

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society, 4MyCity, the Lupus Foundation, Disabled American Vets (DAV), the Humane Society of Oldham County, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, Khan Academy, and the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

Visit Dogepalooza.com to learn more.