HPL TO GO – Curbside Service at the Houston Public Library Begins June 1, 2020

HPL TO GO, an initiative of the Houston Public Library, is providing Curbside Service that began this past Monday, June 1st.



The service is just like a food take-out service, but for library materials that will be delivered directly to your vehicle. To utilize the service, the public can reserve books, music, or movies online or by phone and pick up the items at any one of the ten neighborhood libraries open for curbside service. Library employees will prepare and deliver the items directly to customers’ vehicles.



The HPL TO GO curbside service is easy to use.

Customers can place their materials on hold at www.houstonlibrary.org, or by calling 832-393-1313. They will then receive notification by mail or by phone when materials are ready. Once the customer arrives at a library, they simply call inside and HPL staff will deliver the materials and place items directly in the trunk of the car or through a passenger window.



HPL is making the safety and well-being of customers and employees a priority while offering this service. To maintain social distancing and to enhance safety, HPL staff will wear protective masks and gloves at all times. Also, all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being made available for additional checkout.



No car, no problem. Customers that have been notified and are walking or riding a bike can also pick up reserved materials. They can simply call the library upon arrival and an employee will deliver the requested materials.



HPL TO GO – curbside service will be offered only at the following HPL locations:

Bracewell Neighborhood Library, 9002 Kingspoint Dr., 77075

832-393-2580

Collier Regional Library, 6200 Pinemont, 77092

832-393-1740

Heights Neighborhood Library, 1302 Heights Blvd., 77008

832-393-1810

Jungman Neighborhood Library, 5830 Westheimer Rd., 77057

832-393-1860

McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library, 7405 Stella Link, 77025

832-393-2630

Park Place Regional Library, 8145 Park Place, 77017

832-393-1970

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library, 3223 Wilcrest, 77042

832-393-2011

Scenic Woods Regional Library, 10677 Homestead Rd., 77016

832-393-2030

Tuttle Neighborhood Library, 702 Kress, 77020

832-393-2100

Young Neighborhood Library, 5107 Griggs Rd., 77021

832-393-2140



Hours of service at each library location will be:

Monday 12pm – 7pm

Wednesday 9am – 4pm

Friday 9am – 4pm

Saturday 10am – 4pm



The BOOKLINK book dispenser located in One Allen Center, Downtown will also be a pick up location for materials requested from the Central Library collection.



Other recently added HPL services include the reopening of its Book Drops, and while HPL neighborhood libraries remain closed, Houstonians can continue enjoying their library in the comfort of their homes. HPL has added a robust collection of online resources that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for kids, teens, and adults. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org to find virtual programs, and digital resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming music and videos, online learning, online tutoring, and more.