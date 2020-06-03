HPL TO GO – Curbside Service at the Houston Public Library Begins June 1, 2020

HPL TO GO, an initiative of the Houston Public Library, is providing Curbside Service that began this past Monday, June 1st.
The service is just like a food take-out service, but for library materials that will be delivered directly to your vehicle. To utilize the service, the public can reserve books, music, or movies online or by phone and pick up the items at any one of the ten neighborhood libraries open for curbside service. Library employees will prepare and deliver the items directly to customers’ vehicles.
The HPL TO GO curbside service is easy to use.
Customers can place their materials on hold at www.houstonlibrary.org, or by calling 832-393-1313. They will then receive notification by mail or by phone when materials are ready. Once the customer arrives at a library, they simply call inside and HPL staff will deliver the materials and place items directly in the trunk of the car or through a passenger window.
HPL is making the safety and well-being of customers and employees a priority while offering this service. To maintain social distancing and to enhance safety, HPL staff will wear protective masks and gloves at all times. Also, all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being made available for additional checkout.
No car, no problem. Customers that have been notified and are walking or riding a bike can also pick up reserved materials. They can simply call the library upon arrival and an employee will deliver the requested materials.
HPL TO GO – curbside service will be offered only at the following HPL locations:
Bracewell Neighborhood Library, 9002 Kingspoint Dr., 77075
832-393-2580
Collier Regional Library, 6200 Pinemont, 77092
832-393-1740
Heights Neighborhood Library, 1302 Heights Blvd., 77008
832-393-1810
Jungman Neighborhood Library, 5830 Westheimer Rd., 77057
832-393-1860
McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library, 7405 Stella Link, 77025
832-393-2630
Park Place Regional Library, 8145 Park Place, 77017
832-393-1970
Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library, 3223 Wilcrest, 77042
832-393-2011
Scenic Woods Regional Library, 10677 Homestead Rd., 77016
832-393-2030
Tuttle Neighborhood Library, 702 Kress, 77020
832-393-2100
Young Neighborhood Library, 5107 Griggs Rd., 77021
832-393-2140
Hours of service at each library location will be:
Monday 12pm – 7pm
Wednesday 9am – 4pm
Friday 9am – 4pm
Saturday 10am – 4pm
The BOOKLINK book dispenser located in One Allen Center, Downtown will also be a pick up location for materials requested from the Central Library collection.
Other recently added HPL services include the reopening of its Book Drops, and while HPL neighborhood libraries remain closed, Houstonians can continue enjoying their library in the comfort of their homes. HPL has added a robust collection of online resources that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for kids, teens, and adults. Visit www.houstonlibrary.org to find virtual programs, and digital resources including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming music and videos, online learning, online tutoring, and more.