HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge Visits Houston and Announces Key Funding Appropriated for City of Houston with Local Congressional Leaders

ABOVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, Congressman Al Green and Councilmember Tiffany Thomas (Photo by Donald Aaron)

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge traveled to the City of Houston this past Monday, March 14th to announce important Continuum of Care (CoC) awards at the US VETS facility.

While in Houston, Secretary Fudge visited Texas Southern University (TSU) for a roundtable discussion on the University’s Center of Excellence. She also toured the AHEPA Senior Housing facility where she met with residents.

Secretary Fudge was joined by U.S. Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Al Green (TX-09), and Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07).

The Continuum of Care (CoC) program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs servicing people experiencing homelessness.