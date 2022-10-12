A few weeks back, I was talking with someone that mentioned that the Miami Dolphins were going to the Super Bowl in 2023. To get to the Super Bowl, teams need to win their Divisional Conference and then be the last man standing in the Conference Championship round to get to the Big Game.

The Miami Dolphins, established in 1965, with its first season in 1966, has won two championships throughout franchise history. With both Super Bowl wins occurring in the 1970s, the Miami Dolphins have since won five conference championships and were named Division champs 13 times in the American Football Conference (AFC).

In the last decade and a half, they have made one playoff appearance. One.

Fast forward to the 2022-2023 season with five games in, the Dolphins are 3 and 2, wins and losses, respectively.

Nevertheless, this ride or die fan had the audacity to declare publicly that the Miami Dolphins were going to the Super Bowl. I wanted to argue for a bit, but I was reminded of six words I say daily: I AM ABOVE and NOT BENEATH.

Historical data, clearly, does not favor the Dolphins. Current reality is not looking too good either. It really looks like the deck is stacked against the franchise, but this got me to thinking about the many times I was counted out; the many times I was BENEATH and NOT Above, and yet my heart and work ethic kept me pushing forward.

So, while arguing with this ride or die fan would have been fun, maybe they were on to something. Maybe our current reality is not the end of our story. Maybe who we are right now is not who we will be tomorrow or come Super Bowl time.

“I AM ABOVE and NOT BENEATH” are more than just words on a piece of paper that are spoken daily. Those words are part of my own personal anthem, and what I hope will be part of yours. They are words rooted in who Apostle Paul describes as “our hope” and that hope wills me to work until what I have dreamed is what I see. They are words that connect to something bigger than current reality, or historical data, or the trappings of man-made limitations.

Could that “our hope” kind of talk have been what the slaves tucked away in their heart to get through? Could that have been what got you through when “all heck” showed up at your doorstep?

Say it with me, “I AM ABOVE and NOT BENEATH”

Above the fray, friend.

Above the choppy waters of self-doubt.

Above the lack.

Above the negativity and false accusations.

Above the sickness. Above the disease.

Above the family drama.

Above negative self-talk.

Above. Not beneath. Period.

Every Super Bowl, there is an anthem sung.

Every day that you and I rise is a “Super Bowl” to win daily in our lives. Your day deserves an anthem.

Sing it with me?

#IAMABOVEandNOTBENEATH

Sharwin Wiltz-Boney is an entrepreneur, business consultant/coach, speaker and author who currently serves as President and CEO of a financial infrastructure management company that has operated in the Houston area for more than a decade. Utilizing the experience she has gained through business ventures and her very own life journey, Sharwin invites you into her Musings. Have a comment? Drop her a line at sharwin@sharwinboney.com.