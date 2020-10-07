I Love Jinka: Husband Creates Turmeric Paste to Restore Wife’s Health

Local African American Couples’ Product Now Being Offered at H-E-B

ABOVE: Kim Williams and L.J. Williams

Entrepreneur and health advocate L.J. Williams created his product Jinka in 2015 after his wife, Kim, was diagnosed with prediabetes from complications from her second pregnancy and around the time their daughter turned one years old.

The diagnosis was both frightening and inspiring to the couple, but they were destined to overcome it by any means necessary.

“She (Kim) had recently given birth to the most amazing little girl, and my fear was how we were going to give our daughter the best of us when diabetes was a part of our life now,” said L.J.

Because L.J. was committed not to allow this sickness to defeat their family, he immediately began researching holistic doctors and their methods to reduce the inflammation in the body.

What he found in his research led him to produce Jinka.

Jinka is an all-natural anti-inflammatory product with a wide array of health benefits. It is made with a special blend of premium turmeric, ginger, nutmeg and five more premium spices. Daily intake of Jinka supplements can help the body in reducing inflammation, promoting heart and cell health, lower the level of cholesterol, and assist in pain relief.

“After creating the turmeric+ paste and taking it twice a day, we began to experience abundant energy, clear thinking, decreased inflammation and massive weight loss,” L.J. continued. “When Kim went in for her six-month checkup, she was cleared of any diabetic issues and our combined weight loss was more than 100 lbs.”

The combination has been life-changing, not only for L.J. and Kim, but for many of their friends and family. The couple began offering the paste to family and friends, then the word got around that this product worked extremely well so they began small-batch production to offer it for sale to their networks and the rest is history. There is a long list of testimonies, including stories of praise from local cardiologist, Dr. Baxter Montgomery, who has been integrating Jinka in his practice for the past five years.

According to the couple, Jinka is changing lives and is helping people feel and look better in the process. Here are some of the things that the couple state Jinka helps deal with:

Reduces Inflammation

Jinka is a very essential product because it contains anti-inflammatory substances. Inflammation occurs when a part of the body swells and becomes hot, red and painful. Jinka offers a natural way to provide effective and safe anti-inflammatory agent. Natural chemicals in Jinka, such as Curcumin, combine with minerals and vitamins which reinforce the innate processes of combating inflammation. Jinka is powerful and active to reduce inflammation as compared to artificial products. When ingested orally, the product reduces inflammation in the muscles, tissues, and cells.

Promote Heart and Cell Health

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of mortality across the globe. Jinka is a powerful product which promotes heart and cell health. It is enriched with natural agents that reinforce the general health of the cardiovascular system. One of the key functions of turmeric in Jinka is to enhance the endothelium (the blood vessel’s lining). When the endothelium functions well, it is able to control the blood pressure, which is responsible for heart disease. Similarly, it assists to reverse the progression of the heart disease processes. In fact, Jinka is also beneficial because it enhances the function of vascular endothelial cells which facilitates seamless blood circulation. The ability of the product to reduce inflammation also plays a part in promoting a Healthy heart.

Lower Cholesterol

Jinka is an effective supplement in lowering LDL cholesterol in the body, naturally. Curcumin in the product acts as an antioxidant to control the LDL cholesterol oxidation, keeping it useful rather than destructive. Moreover, Jinka has the ability to raise LDL receptors to provide LDL cholesterol extra spaces to function, hence stopping it from moving too far in the blood capillaries and oxidizing. In so doing, Jinka provides a mechanism to facilitate healthy cholesterol levels in the body.

Assist Pain Relief

People living with arthritis suffer from immense pain because of inflammation in their joints. Daily intakes of Jinka daily provide pain relief. More importantly, Jinka has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant impacts, which helps to reduce pain. Its robust antioxidant impacts offset free radicals which are responsible for destruction of cell membranes and healthy cells. By offsetting the free radicals, Jinka helps to relieve pain, especially in people suffering from tendonitis, dental pain, and premenstrual syndrome.

“This product can help so many people and that is our goal,” says Kim. “While we can’t make medical claims, we do know it promotes heart and cell health, lowers cholesterol and helps relieve pain.”

L.J. and Kim are excited that this healing product is now easily accessible for anyone, as they recently finalized a partnership with H-E-B to sell Jinka in the paste and vegan powder capsules. As of September 28, the produce is on the shelves of 31 of their stores across the Greater Houston area and Beaumont.