IGNORING SEXUAL ASSAULT IN HOUSTON

HPD Chief reveals over 4,000 adult sexual assault cases were labeled as “suspended due to a Lack of Personnel” since 2016

Back in 2013, the Forward Times published a disturbing article, highlighting the fact that 6,663 rape kits had gone untested in the City of Houston—that’s right…6,663 untested rape kits.

After publishing that story, it was announced by then-Mayor Annise Parker and then-Houston Police Department (HPD) Police Chief Charles McClelland that they were developing a plan to completely eradicate the troubling backlog of the untested rape kits that had been stored as evidence in HPD’s property room—many of which had gone untested for decades, since the 1980s. Their plan was to address the overall issue within a year to a year-and-a-half timeframe.

The plan, which was eventually approved by the Houston City Council, allowed for the 6,663 untested rape kits to be shipped to two private labs to perform the testing—Bode Technology and Sorenson Forensics. The overall initiative was estimated at roughly $4.4 million to execute, with funds coming from federal grants and the other portion coming from the city’s general budget.

In February 2015, city leaders announced that the 6,663 untested rape kits had been tested by the two private labs and the information gathered from each of the cases was added to the national DNA registry known as CODIS—the Combined DNA Index System.

As a result of the implemented effort, several suspects were eventually arrested and charged, with some cases leading to a sentence or dismissal.

One would have believed the City of Houston would have continued to invest in this important effort to avoid finding itself back in the same position. Wrong!

On February 16th, current HPD Police Chief Finner posted a jarring statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his frustration that over 4,000 adult sexual assault cases had been labeled as “suspended due to a Lack of Personnel” since 2016.

Chief Finner also stated that HPD had suspended more than 260,000 cases across the entire department, going back to 2016, also due to a “Lack of Personnel.”

Chief Finner’s statement read:

I have learned a significant number of adult sexual assault cases were suspended due to “Lack of Personnel,” which is unacceptable.

Sexual assaults are some of the most traumatic crimes for victims and their families.

To address this matter, I have assigned a team of investigators to review those cases coded, “Suspended – Lack of Personnel.”

Furthermore, I am permanently assigning additional investigators to the special victims division to prevent this from recurring. Regardless of staffing challenges, this should have never happened and will not continue.

All victims and their families are important to me and deserve to be treated as such.

I will address this issue further with the public and our media partners next week.

Chief Finner followed up with another statement on February 29th, steering away from his planned news briefing, revealing his plans to address the sexual assault case backlog. It stated:

“Our review of all incident reports suspended with the code “lack of personnel” continues. On Monday, I said I planned to have a news briefing this week. Right now, our priority remains reaching out and personally contacting those who filed an adult sex crime incident report. This morning, we assembled more than 100 special assignment officers to visit the last known addresses of those who filed reports. The officers join the recently assigned 32 investigators and supervisors who are reaching out via phone or email. Advocates in our Victim Services Division are also assisting in providing trauma-informed support to survivors. As promised, we will do everything we can to reach every person who filed an adult sex crime incident report.”

Chief Finner was sworn in to take over the reins at HPD in April 2021, so this issue of labeling cases as “Suspended – Lack of Personnel” preceded him by five (5) years of being HPD Chief and seemingly started after former HPD Chief McClelland departed in February 2016. Chief McClelland was originally appointed as HPD Chief by former Mayor Parker in 2010, where he served until his retirement. Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo served in the role from November 2016 through April 2021, which is seemingly aligned with the timeframe the activity began.

According to Chief Finner, he ordered his HPD departments to stop using the code the year he was appointed, in 2021, which many departments clearly didn’t adhere to.

Two of the primary questions needing answers are why anyone thought this code-labeling activity was a good idea to implement in 2016, and why anyone made the baffling decision to continue using the codes after Chief Finner allegedly told them to cease that activity in 2021.

Even in knowing the answers to those important questions—to which the community needs concrete answers and full transparency—it doesn’t take away the overwhelming hurt and glaring insensitivity that so many victims of sexual assault feel and have had to deal with, while receiving no justice and getting no answers because of this troubling activity.

To address the issue, Chief Finner recently demoted two assistant chiefs and sent out a department-wide memo indicating they no longer have the “Suspended – Lack of Personnel” code as an option to select in the system. However, the impact of this shocking revelation has reopened numerous painful wounds and traumatic memories that these sexual assault victims have had to endure.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), which is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, every 68 Seconds, an American is Sexually Assaulted. They also state that sexual violence affects hundreds of thousands of Americans each year, and while efforts are being made to address the issue, only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists end up in prison.

In the state of Texas, the statute of limitations for the crime of Sexual Assault is within ten (10) years after the commission of the offense, unless the crime is committed against a child, to which there is no time limit. There are two circumstances in which there is no time limit if the offense does not involve a child, which specifically are if: (1) during the investigation of the offense biological matter is collected and the matter: (a) has not yet been subjected to forensic DNA testing; or (b) has been subjected to forensic DNA testing and the testing results show that the matter does not match the victim or any other person whose identity is readily ascertained; or (ii) probable cause exists to believe that the defendant has committed the same or a similar sex offense against five or more victims. The time limit is two (2) years from the date the offense was discovered if the offense is punishable as a state jail felony under 22.011(f)(2), meaning an offense under 22.011(a)(1) and the actor is a health care services provider who, in the course of performing an assisted reproduction procedure on the other person, uses human reproductive material from a donor knowing that the other person has not expressly consented to the use of material from that donor.

The backlog of untested rape kits is a national issue that prevents victims, and those accused of sexual assault crimes, from getting the justice they deserve.

According to RAINN, the source of the untested rape kit backlog stems from two main sources:

Evidence was never sent to the crime lab. In the last decade, cities and states across the country have discovered DNA evidence from thousands of untested rape kits that were collected by law enforcement or during sexual assault forensic exams, but never sent to crime labs for analysis. Failure to track kits once they have been collected and to advance them to crime labs for testing has been a major source of this problem. Increased public attention has led to states actively auditing their law enforcement evidence rooms and other relevant spaces.

Evidence arrived at a crime lab but was never tested. In some instances, the volume of untested DNA evidence has outpaced the resources to test, process, and profile samples in crime labs. This has led to evidence being stored at crime labs but remaining untested for prolonged periods of time. With the support of the federal government, the problem of untested kits at crime labs has significantly decreased. However, it remains imperative to ensure that public crime labs have the necessary capacity to keep up with testing demands.

There is no question that rape kits contain crucial DNA evidence that can lead to a confession from a potential suspect, or the prosecution of a rapist that can potentially link them to other unsolved sexual assault crimes. It is extremely common to think about the victims who have been sexually assaulted, which is extremely important, but there are also individuals who have been arrested, charged, and convicted in many sexual assault cases where the rape kit testing never took place and they could be innocent.

The untested rape kit issue is extremely robust and troubling, but it is something that adequate funding and dedicated commitment can address, along with helping victims of sexual assault.

RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country and operates the DoD Safe Helpline for the Department of Defense. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. Their website is https://www.rainn.org/ , and they are available 24/7/365.

Here in the City of Houston, the Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour Rape Crisis Line that can be called at 713-528-7273. HPD also has a Victim Services Unit with a sexual assault information line that can be called 24-hours-a-day at 713-308-1400.