IN MEMORIAM: Prominent Texas Attorney and Judge with ties to Texas Southern University, Morris L. Overstreet, Laid to Rest at Age 73

Judge Morris L. Overstreet was a well-respected and accomplished attorney and judge here in the state of Texas, who was recently laid to rest at Brentwood Baptist Church, in Houston on March 9, 2024. He passed away on March 3rd, after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer, at the age of 73.

Judge Overstreet was born in Amarillo, Texas, as the third child of West Overstreet, Jr. and Nora Johnson Overstreet. He attended George Washington Carver High School in Amarillo, where he participated in a variety of sports, such as football and track. Overstreet was a world-class hurdler and competed in competitions all across the area and neighboring cities. After court-directed school mergers changed the designated school assignments, Overstreet attended Amarillo High School, where he received NCAA athletic recognition, graduating with honors and earning a track scholarship to Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

Early on his educational journey, Overstreet was drawn to a pre-medical course during his undergraduate studies, but soon found a fascination with social causes, coupled with the consequences of human behavior. This interest led him to a major in Sociology, with minors in Biology and Chemistry. Overstreet felt that with preparation in the social sciences and in studying law, he would be empowered to “change the world.”

After graduating from Angelo State, Overstreet remained in Texas, where he studied law and received his Juris Doctorate from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, on the campus of Texas Southern University (TSU). He immediately hit the ground running and dedicated his life and legal career to public service. Overstreet served as an Assistant District Attorney in the 47th Judicial District of Amarillo, where he started as an intern and advanced quickly to First Assistant District Attorney. From 1981 to 1986, Overstreet worked in private practice, but immediately followed that by serving four years as Presiding Judge for the Potter County Court.

On November 6, 1990, Judge Overstreet made history by becoming the first African American elected to a statewide position in the state of Texas since Reconstruction. He served on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals from 1991 to 1998 and authored over 500 opinions.

Following his time on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge Overstreet practiced law in various jurisdictions, including Austin, Houston, Galveston, and Waller County. He later served as a Judge in Waller County’s Prairie View Municipal Courts.

Ever loyal to his alma mater, Morris later returned to TSU to serve as the Director of the Legal Clinic and Distinguished Visiting Professor of Evidence and Criminal Procedure.

Always seeking to diversify and expand his sphere of influence, Morris qualified as a certified contract advisor with the National Football League Players Association in January 1999, and began to negotiate contracts between players and NFL clubs. Morris joined his “cousin brother” Brian Overstreet in this endeavor at USG Sports, formerly E.Overstreet Sports Management Group. Morris was also a partner with the law firm of Hance Scarborough LLP, where he remained active until shortly before his death.

Judge Overstreet was a member of the State Bar of Texas, the American Bar Association, the National Bar Association (NBA), and the Houston Lawyers Association. He was a frequent lecturer, public speaker, and taught several continuing legal education seminars statewide and nationally for justices of the peace; constitutional county judges; municipal court judges; local, state, and other bar associations; the State Bar of Texas Advance Criminal Law Seminar; and the National Bar Association. His community and service organization participation included membership in Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, known as ‘Boule,’ which is the oldest fraternity for African Americans in the country. Judge Overstreet also held life memberships in the NAACP, the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Association, and his beloved Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

A proud Sigma, Morris was a “senior brother” in the Alpha Sigma Sigma chapter, formerly having served as National Legal Counsel for the fraternity.

Overstreet was known to his friends as ‘Judge,’ and to his family as ‘Uncle Street’ and ‘Papa O.’

In 1996, Overstreet met the love of his life, Dr. Carla Ortique, at a National Bar and National Medical Association Joint conference on Health and Law in Chicago. They married a few years later, at high noon on Juneteenth, creating a wonderfully blended family that would share holidays, family events, and travel. According to family members, all of the family gatherings were full of fun, laughter, and always a bit of mischief, as it was often impossible to distinguish when Overstreet was telling a tall tale or being deadpan serious. His students and those who worked for him might have described Overstreet as a stern taskmaster, but his family and friends knew him as the ultimate jokester and prankster.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife; daughter Elizabeth Hampton; son, West Overstreet (Jaclyn Davis, MD); grandchildren Tyriece Hampton (Jordan Lampkin), Marrissa and Morris E. L. Overstreet; sisters Gloria Pearson, Carolyn Ates and Wesley Hill, Denise Ortique Taylor and Valerie Ortique Barnett (Brian); great Aunt Johnanna Overstreet; his special cousin “brother” Brian Overstreet (Dee); several nieces, nephews, cousins and adoring friends.

In memory of Judge Overstreet, contributions can be made to the Thurgood Marshall School of Law Morris Lee Overstreet memorial scholarship fund.