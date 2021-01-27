Inauguration Day…but add a little “Black Girl Magic

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route with her great niece Amara after U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear an American designer and honor Shirley Chisholm as she was sworn in as the 49th US Vice President. The Purple number was designed by Christopher John Rogers who is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The purple color was a nod to Shirley Chisholm who was the first black woman to run for president back in 1972. During her campaign Chisholm was known to wear purple and pearls. It’s important to note that purple was also one of the colors of the women’s suffrage movement.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Aside from the actual swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the most memorable moment of the 2021 Inauguration would be the pocket full of sunshine herself, Amanda Gorman. At 22 years old Gorman became the youngest Inaugural Poet. She paired her sunny yellow Prada coat with a crispy white shirt, black pencil skirt, and black pumps. Her braids, embellished with gold jewelry, were gathered into a bun and adorned with a satiny red headband. Not only were Gorman’s beautiful words inspiring, but her natural beauty caught the eye of IMG modeling agency who signed her this week.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former US President Barack Obama (L) and Michelle Obama arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony to be the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

When you are as radiant as Former First Lady Michelle Obama is, sometimes things that are not about you somehow become all about you. That is exactly what happened when she showed up to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Inauguration. She was dressed head to toe in a deep wine/burgundy ensemble that included a turtleneck top, sweater pant, and a floor length coat. Her look was accented with a matching belt that featured a golden buckle and as always, her hair was flawless. FLOTUS Obama chose to wear a number by designer Sergio Hudson, a black designer from Ridgeway, South Carolina.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Capt. Andrea Hall delivers the pledge of allegiance during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Fire Captain Andrea Hall looked dapper in her uniform onstage as she led in spoken word and in American Sign Language (ASL) the Pledge of Allegiance. She recently made history as the first Black woman to hold the position of fire captain for South Fulton County Fire Rescue. At 47, Hall has 28 years of firefighting expertise and is the president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 chapter. When Hall spoke about the honor of being chosen to participate in the Inauguration she said, “I just am intending to represent, my family, the city of South Fulton, women, African American women, firefighters, and everyone in the nation, [as] well.”