Is Houston Prepared for the Next Major Winter Storm?

ABOVE: FEMA Representative speaks to Winter Preparedness Roundtable attendees

FEMA leads roundtable discussion to provide information and build stronger ties with ethnic media outlets in the Greater Houston area

Since Winter Storm Uri, questions still remain about the reliability of the state’s electric grid and the entity solely responsible for managing it with complete autonomy and without any federal accountability—the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Back in February 2021, the Forward Times published an article entitled Houston…No, Texas…We Have a Problem!, which discussed the state’s failed electric grid and how people were demanding answers after power outages impacted over 4 million Texas households as a result of the blistering and unprecedented cold weather storm known as Winter Storm Uri.

The article also mentioned how the state of Texas made a decision to break away from the national power grid system in 1999, because they wanted to avoid federal regulations, and as a result, the state’s grid is not under the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which succeeded the Federal Power Commission and regulates interstate electric transmission, and that ERCOT is controlled by the Texas state legislature. Because nearly all of Texas is not interconnected with the surrounding states, and because private electric companies are under ERCOT’s oversight, millions of Texans found themselves without power for several days, which was catastrophic and deadly.

Texans, including those in the Greater Houston area, have been on pins and needles since Winter Storm Uri, and the winter weather events that took place in 2022 and 2023 have given emergency management agencies a reason to educate and empower the public in a major way.

As the third anniversary of Winter Storm Uri is remembered this month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) led an event that focused on educating the public, particularly in minority communities, about winter preparedness. This roundtable discussion marked the first convening by agencies involved in natural disaster preparedness with ethnic media from across the Greater Houston area as part of the Houston Ethnic Media consortium.

Several emergency management professionals served as panelists for the roundtable discussion and provided excellent information on winter preparedness, and the importance of better utilizing ethnic media outlets to help with that effort.

Those panelists were: Traci Brasher, FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator in Region 6, via Zoom; Jason Tudor, AARP Natural Disasters Manager; Logan Perkes, FEMA Region 6 Disability Integration Specialist; Brian Murray, Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management; Dan Reilly, National Weather Service Houston/Galveston; Juan Ayala, Deputy Director of Region 6 External Affairs.

Traci Brasher delivered the opening address and spoke about FEMA’s #WinterReady campaign. As part of her presentation, she outlined various enhancements FEMA has recently made.

“As some of you may know, over the last few years, FEMA has prioritized equity in our approach to disaster assistance across all our programs,” said Brasher. “The bottom line is we need to meet people where they are. We also want to ensure that underserved communities are receiving the help they need to recover.”

Brasher mentioned that significant updates to FEMA’s Individual Assistance program had been made, which helps individuals and families recover after disasters. These changes include quicker access to needed funds, expanded eligibility for property and home repairs, and an easier application process for survivors to jumpstart their recovery from disasters. These changes are the most significant updates to survivor assistance in the last 20 years.

“In the past, the limitations of federal assistance have delayed disaster recovery for too many, especially communities that are disproportionately affected by disasters,” said Brasher. “Last November, FEMA published Achieving Equitable Recovery: A Post-Disaster Guide for Local Officials and Leaders. This is a first of its kind framework to help rebuild communities in a more accessible, inclusive, and equitable manner. These are steps in the right directions, but we still have work to do. So, as I have said, we need to meet people where they are and this time of year, that means preparing them for winter weather.”

Jason Tudor emphasized how the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is focused on the initiatives in disaster resilience and preparation to assist senior citizens and the elderly.

“In the great freeze here in Texas, over 60 percent of the deaths were people 60 years and older,” said Tudor. “In Katrina, 70 percent of the deaths were people 65 years and older and there are reasons why they are disproportionately impacted. So, we have got to do a better job of educating people where they are and connecting to them the resources available to them. We’ve also got to do a better job of making sure there are resources available for them to go to. Are our shelters prepared to take in caregivers? If they aren’t willing to go to a shelter, are we willing to put up the money to make sure they can go to a hotel because what we have found is that older adults are more willing to evacuate if they know that there is a specific hotel room that they are going to go to. If not, then they are going to stay home.”

Logan Perkes stressed the importance of preparedness planning for people with disabilities, and provided detailed advice on ways to plan and help others in vulnerable situations prepare.

“One of the things that, for people with disabilities, to be a good practice would be having a written list of emergency contacts, the medications they take, and any medical information first responders need to know in case anything did happen in an emergency,” said Perkes. “Always request a 90-day supply of medications that way they have extra on hand in case there is severe weather, and they can’t leave home. And then when they are building an emergency kit, they can purchase items over time because some people are living off $900 a month so they can’t spend $100 buying food and supplies all at one time. If physical assistance is needed, shutting off water to the house, carrying bottled water, transporting medical equipment, identifying a person ahead of time who may be able to help, so that can be a neighbor, a family member or a friend who can come over before a storm is coming and help.”

Brian Murray discussed the comprehensive communications strategy that the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has, emphasizing the integration of accessibility in their messaging, particularly concerning winter weather and their efforts in helping the homeless population during weather situations.

“People who are generally outside do not necessarily have resources, so we do a couple of things,” said Murray. “Number one, the Harris County Sheriff’s office has a homeless outreach team that will go out and proactively seek people out. They will offer them possible supplies and will also take them to missions and shelters as they are available. We also work with some of the other agencies that specialize in helping people and families who are experiencing homelessness to try and get them indoors as best they can. There is a lot that goes on to try and proactively reach out to those communities. That includes not only the folks that you may see downtown, but there’s numerous encampments of people experiencing homelessness throughout the county. They will go out there, determine what the need is and try to make arrangements for as many people as possible. It’s important to go out and ask, ‘Do you want help?’ because they just can’t force them to do anything but there’s an extensive effort that goes into that before each and every large-scale incident, especially any weather incident that we are aware of.”

Dan Reilly spoke about the expected weather patterns influenced by El Niño and highlighted the efforts of the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston to expand their reach in underserved communities, and the need to partner with ethnic media outlets to help with diverse populations.

“We really do want to engage,” said Reilly.

Juan Ayala, Deputy Director of Region 6 External Affairs, added additional remarks on behalf of FEMA, as he expressed FEMA’s enthusiasm about seeking to engage with new media outlets.

“The opportunity to meet with new media outlets…is a tremendous opportunity for FEMA and we hope it is just the beginning,” said Ayala.

If you need information to help you prepare for a winter storm, here are some helpful resources:

https://www.ready.gov/disability

https://www.weather.gov/hgx/

https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=hgx#preparedness

https://www.aarp.org/livable-communities/tool-kits-resources/info-2022/aarp-disaster-resilience-tool-kit/

https://www.aarp.org/home-family/your-home/info-2020/emergency-preparedness.html?cmp=KNC-DSO-COR-Core-DisasterPreparedness-NonBrand-Phrase-40904-GOOG-HOMFAM-EmergencyPreparedness-Phrase-NonBrand&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA_OetBhAtEiwAPTeQZyBsbl5S1WEB6Pcis09WVJpAxnbhqV7_c6UE3x8PiwKtp2cY2beSnBoCq28QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds