Issa Rae Marries Longtime Beau Louis Diame

Issa Rae is a married woman!

The Insecure star, 36, revealed that she married longtime beau Louis Diame on Sunday, July 25, sharing glamorous photos from her destination wedding on Instagram. She tagged the post’s location as Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which is a commune in the South of France.

In the wedding photos, Rae smiles in her custom Vera Wang gown, as well as in romantic snapshots with her new husband, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she joked in the caption. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

She also shared several photos with her bridesmaids.

A slew of Rae’s famous friends congratulated The Lovebirds actress for tying the knot, including Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary, who said, “ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!”

Rae’s makeup artist Joanna Simkin commented, “Love you two so much. The most magical day, and so honored to witness all of the beauty and love. You two are the most beautiful.” Additionally, Ashley Nicole Black commented, “You’re always stunning, but that picture of you with that lady’s husband has the most glow. Congrats!”

“You make a gorgeous Bride,” wrote Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Back in March 2019 at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, Rae’s Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji confirmed that Rae was engaged while they walked the red carpet.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the time, with Ellis adding, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Orji said she couldn’t be more excited for her on-screen BFF: “The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?’ That was the reaction.”

Rumors of her engagement first began to swirl after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on the cover of Essence magazine’s April 2019 issue. Rae and Diame have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though the businessman has accompanied the actress on several red carpets over the years.

The Emmy-nominated actress has said she prefers to keep her personal life private. “I get so much feedback about everything,” she told Marie Claire in 2018. “The one thing I don’t need feedback on is who I’m sleeping with.”

She echoed that sentiment to Vogue that same year, saying, “I don’t want any input. As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f——? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”