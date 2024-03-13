It’s Always Sunni in Houston

Sunnitharapper Continues Her Rise as An Independent Artist

Sunnitharapper may hail from Los Angeles but her upbringing in Mo City, Texas has been a large part of her musical career. She started early, forming the all-female rap group BLUSH at the end of high school. The group eventually got the attention of Mathew Knowles who managed the group from 2014-2018, but once that contract ended, Sunni and fellow group member Talameshia formed the duo T.O.D (Topic of Discussion). Since then, T.O.D has separated and now Sunni is spreading her wings as a solo artist.

“I’m thankful for the background of me being in a group because I feel like that background has helped me to be one hundred percent who I am,” the rapper told Uncensored Wisdom TV back in October. “When you’re in a group you can kind of mask your strengths and weaknesses. We were able to come together and use each other’s strengths to mask our weaknesses. Now as a solo artist it’s all on me. I have to make the final decision on what my music is going to sound like and what my brand is going to be. I’m taking everything I learned from these three different lives I’ve lived and pressed the gas.”

While in a group, Sunni was able to display her rapping skills on the track, but often it was a 16 wedged into an R&B song. Now the MC is creating full-length tracks, hitting the ground running with her “Thong Song Freestyle” two years ago. Since then, she has been releasing more freestyles like “Here I Come,” “Itty Bitty,” “Oochie Wally” alongside original music. Songs like “Look Good,” “Rare,” “Thick,” and her most recent release “I Like Girls” exude Sunni’s confidence and show more of her personality.

She credits MCs like 2Pac and Lauryn Hill as her early influences, listening to the music her mother use to play. She often talks about being shy when she was younger, but you wouldn’t tell from her stage show. She exudes an infectious confidence with each single release that continues to increase her fanbase. She recently opened for Hunxho at the new Midtown location of Warehouse Live, performing “I’m From Texas” produced by Bigg Cuz. She will also be making multiple appearances at SXSW this week but takes the time to speak with the Forward Times about her career up until now.

Forward Times: How was your recent experience opening up for Hunxho?

Sunni: It was a really great experience. For the crowd not to know me…well some of them knew me…but for the crowd not to know me and still show love is saying something. I was losing my voice, but I pushed through. Typical artists things [laughs].

FT: You are independent but you are moving like a label as you build a team around you. What are some of the qualities you look for when you are adding people to your team?

Sunni: Definitely work ethic, passion and loyalty. Those are my biggest things. I love everybody in my corner. We’re not perfect but we fit together, and we work hard. From my manager to my road manager, to my creative team, to my photographer, to my videographer, to everyone else…everyone here really believes in the vision.

FT: You’ve been solo for a little over two years and we have spoken about your fears of being out there on your own, but then you were so well received by so many people. How do you feel right now about the response to your brand?

Sunni: It’s definitely a blessing to get the response I’ve gotten since becoming a solo artist. I’ve been in two groups in my life so it’s amazing watching how fast things have grown. I’m grateful because I have put in a lot of work, although people just getting to know me now might not have seen it all. I just feel like all that work is starting to pay off because it is showing with my work ethic. I’m blessed. Going solo wasn’t part of my plan but, looking back, it was something that was time for me to do. I went with my passion. I went with my creative expression that I wanted to give the world and so far people have been receptive.

FT: You have been releasing singles and freestyles that have been catching steam. What does a Sunnitharapper album look like?

Sunni: I dropped an EP, P$$Y Crack, last year and that definitely opened some doors for me. That was really just a taste. My plan is to release more EPs because I feel like that’s what I really need at this stage in my career. I want to give people different sides of me…nothing too crazy…but I think releasing small EPs are the best way to show those sides. I’m going to do that before I decide to do a full album.

FT: You are from the west coast, but you are raised here in Houston. As an artist out here what have been some of the changes, good or bad, that you have seen happening in the city that affect musicians?

Sunni: The city of Houston is realizing how much talent is here and they are trying their best to figure out how to get certain resources here to help artists pop. Platforms are starting to travel here. Atlanta, Nashville, New York…they have these platforms that allow artists to go viral. We are starting to see that here. I think it’s great. I also see labels, small and large, starting to send their A&Rs down here. It’s a good thing because I feel like since I’ve been doing music, Texas was always in my ear. When I was young Texas felt like its own country. We have so many artists here that can live off their music independently. We aren’t confined artistically. Of course, we have the worldwide sensations but it’s not as mainstream as it could be. Everyone loves the culture here. People bite it, which is cool because everyone bites off something, but I feel like Texas is growing on every possible level. Everybody wants to be from here. Everybody wants to dress like us. Everybody wants to double cup. Everybody wants to be a part of the culture. I feel like it is finally getting the recognition that it deserves.