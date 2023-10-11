It’s Time to Equitably Fund our HBCUs

Dear Family,

I recently called on Governor Greg Abbott to answer the federal government’s call to equitably fund our Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

On September 18th, the US Departments of Education and Agriculture sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott seeking to ensure our country would be able to compete in the global economy and that proper funding of HBCUs are part of the solution.

Both Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University have been subject to a longstanding and ongoing underinvestment by the state. The unequal levels of investment in these Texas HBCUs in comparison to Texas A&M University and the University of Texas-Austin is shameful.

Around the country, some states have been involved in costly litigation over their unequitable funding of HBCUs. In 2021, Maryland reached a $577 million settlement to end a federal lawsuit and the State of Florida is currently the subject of a class-action lawsuit over its discrimination against Florida A&M University. By properly funding Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University, Texas can save taxpayer dollars and avoid costly litigation.

I told the governor that I am prepared to work with his administration, the Legislature, and the US Departments of Education and Agriculture to put together a proposed workshop to examine the funding issues raised by the federal government. Together, we can bring a Texas solution to this long-standing problem and lead by example.

Check out my attached letter to the governor.

Keep the Faith, Keep the Fight!