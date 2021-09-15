Jack Yates Class of 1991 Celebrates 30th Anniversary in Style

This past Saturday, September 11, 2021, the Jack Yates High School graduating class of 1991 celebrated their 30th Class Reunion at Bisong Art Gallery.

The festive event was masterfully coordinated by Candace Brooks, of the world-famous Harlon’s BBQ. She took on the project and used 98% of BLACK-OWNED businesses and vendors, to make this event the best it could be. The entire event—the food, the 360 Camera, the swag bag gift items, the proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner, the décor, the music, the tribute to the fallen JY Lions of the Class of 1991, the appearance of Principal Ronald Johnson, the fellowship, and much more—was all epic and made everyone who graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1991 feel extremely special.

Candace was given a surprise of a plaque for her stellar leadership and commitment to ensuring the class reunion was a time to remember.

Congratulations to the Jack Yates High School Class of 1991 and may you celebrate another 30 years and more!!!

JY Class of 1991 Swag Bags

JY Class of ‘91-30th Anniversary