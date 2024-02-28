Jack Yates High School Celebrates 98-Year Anniversary

ABOVE: Jack Yates National Alumni Association (JYNAA) purchased sign to celebrate JY’s 98th Anniversary

The alumni of the historic Jack Yates High School recently joined Jack Yates Principal Stephanie Square, students, faculty, and staff, to commemorate the 98th anniversary of the founding of Jack Yates High School. Located in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward, you would be hard pressed to find another high school like Jack Yates High School in America. The school has produced numerous entrepreneurs, elected officials, athletes, media professionals, entertainers, community leaders, educators, scholars, and business and civic leaders who have impacted the world since it was established on February 8, 1926, as Yates Colored High School. Jack Yates High School was named after John Henry “Jack” Yates, who became a successful minister, businessman, community leader and educator, after being born as an enslaved person of African descent.