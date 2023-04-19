Jack Yates High School Receives Mural from the Jack Yates Class of 1971

ABOVE: (L to R) Joyce Smith, Sandra Johnson, Reginald Howard, Delores King, Tim Moon, Kay Moore, Rev. David Moore, Coach Greg Wise (Jack Yates Basketball Coach), Ted Robertson, Janice Ware, Willie Iles, Wynette Bond, Deborah Archie, Richard Malone, Janice Scimmons, and Ray Shackelford

While planning for the celebration of their 50th class reunion in 2021, the Jack Yates High School Class of 1971 decided to give a lasting gift to their alma mater that meant so much to them.

Acknowledging that what they received during their time at Jack Yates was the concept of giving back and passing it on, they commissioned Jeff Szymanski to paint a mural of their beloved mascot ‘Lion’ for the school’s competition gym from the class as a gift.

Along with the giving back concept, the Class of 1971 also followed through on the concept of passing it on by committing to provide three $2,000 scholarships to the class of 2023, in the name of their class.

They are challenging other graduating classes to seize the opportunity to provide for their former school that has poured so much into who they are today.