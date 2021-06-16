Jack Yates National Alumni Association (JYNAA) Present $11k in Scholarships to 2021 JY Graduates in the Name of George Floyd

This past Monday, June 15, the Jack Yates National Alumni Association (JYNAA) presented scholarships to four (4) deserving Jack Yates High School students totaling $11,000.

After the tragic death of George Perry Floyd, Jr. last year, the JYNAA launched the George Floyd Scholarship for Social Justice, which provides financial assistance to support students who are interested in pursuing an education beyond high school. They started the George Floyd Scholarship for Social Justice Fund as a means to preserve the memory of their fallen Lion, George Floyd, who was tragically killed by a rogue Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, and was a proud Jack Yates alumnus. These scholarships support students who have a passion for social justice and strong desire to stop the senseless loss of life as a result of injustice.

The 2021 Scholarship Recipients from the Jack Yates National Alumni Association (JYNAA) for the 2021 George Floyd Scholarship for Justice Fund awards, including a special one for $5k donated by Comcast for a student pursuing a degree in the Communications field, are:

COMCAST DONOR SPONSORED GEORGE FLOYD SCHOLARSHIP – $5,000

CARMEN WILLIAMS

Major – Communications

Prairie View A&M University

3.2 GPA

GEORGE FLOYD SOCIAL JUSTICE SCHOLARSHIP – $2,000

JALYN L. MARTIN

Major – Psychology

Prairie View A&M University

4.0 GPA

GEORGE FLOYD SOCIAL JUSTICE SCHOLARSHIP – $2,000

DIONNE ODOM

Major – Education

Prairie View A&M University

3.21 GPA

GEORGE FLOYD SOCIAL JUSTICE SCHOLARSHIP – $2,000

KALYN JEANAE MARTIN

Major – Nursing

Prairie View A&M University

4.16 GPA

This is the second scholarship presentation for JY students. Last year, the JYNAA presented $6k in scholarships in the name of George Floyd to JY students to help them continue their education, whatever that might be.

The JYNAA is asking that individuals let everyone know (students/parents/teachers/counselors) that they plan to continue awarding these scholarships EVERY YEAR, so if they know of any deserving upcoming graduating senior for 2022, they are encouraged to apply for their scholarships, as well as all other scholarships that may be out there for them to benefit from.

Lastly, they would like to strongly encourage former Jack Yates alumni to join the JYNAA and get engaged and get involved so that they can become aware of all opportunities to help the students of JY, assist their beloved school and protect and preserve their rich and historic legacy.

Congratulations to all of the 2021 George Floyd Scholarship for Justice Scholarship Recipients! Together Everyone Achieves More!

Hail JY!!!