Sports

Jalen Green Sets a Franchise Record in the Rockets Loss to the Celtics

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng 0 comment

Even though the Houston Rockets lost to the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Sunday night’s matchup, there were some really positive things that happened during the game. Most impressively, rookie Jalen Green who was the #2 draft pick seems to have worked through the jitters and found a rhythm. Green put up 30 points, had 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and 2 blocks. He drained 8 of his 10 3-points attempts.

His 3-point range stats made franchise records. One being the first rookie to make eight 3s and also put up 30 points with eight 3-point shots made.

“After I hit my first three, I felt good,” Green said following the game. “I didn’t really see a shot I didn’t like.”

Though he didn’t fare as well statistically in his first two games he was clear that his mindset remained the same.

“I think I still had the same mentality,” Green explained. “I wanted to win, come in and just kill, get everyone involved as much as I could and make reads. I just hit shots today.”

Green understands the expectations that surround him going into the league as the #2 pick. If he continues down this path not only will he make a bigger name for himself but he will also give the Rockets an opportunity to be competitive this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Texans Lose To Former Teammates Deandre Hopkins and...

The Houston Astros are Headed to the World...

ROCKETS AND KARBACH BREWING CO. TO DEBUT NEW...

Diana Taurasi Voted By Fans As WNBA’s Greatest...

Houston Texans Let Another Game Slip Away

The Houston Rockets Are Gearing Up for a...

Astros clinch American League West division title for...

Rockets Announce Broadcast Teams

Tigers Win Homecoming In Dominant Fashion

WNBA Delivers Most-Watched Regular Season Since 2008 in...