Jalen Green Sets a Franchise Record in the Rockets Loss to the Celtics

Even though the Houston Rockets lost to the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Sunday night’s matchup, there were some really positive things that happened during the game. Most impressively, rookie Jalen Green who was the #2 draft pick seems to have worked through the jitters and found a rhythm. Green put up 30 points, had 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and 2 blocks. He drained 8 of his 10 3-points attempts.

His 3-point range stats made franchise records. One being the first rookie to make eight 3s and also put up 30 points with eight 3-point shots made.

“After I hit my first three, I felt good,” Green said following the game. “I didn’t really see a shot I didn’t like.”

Though he didn’t fare as well statistically in his first two games he was clear that his mindset remained the same.

“I think I still had the same mentality,” Green explained. “I wanted to win, come in and just kill, get everyone involved as much as I could and make reads. I just hit shots today.”

Green understands the expectations that surround him going into the league as the #2 pick. If he continues down this path not only will he make a bigger name for himself but he will also give the Rockets an opportunity to be competitive this year.