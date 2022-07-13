Jeanell English Named Executive Vice President, Impact and Inclusion, At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently promoted Jeanell English to Executive Vice President, Impact and Inclusion.

English joined the Academy staff in 2020 and most recently held the position of Vice President, Impact and Operations. She previously worked for more than a decade in the areas of talent management, global diversity and inclusion strategy, employee engagement, social responsibility, and cross-cultural training.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced the news of English’s promotion into this newly created position. She will lead the Academy’s initiatives set on tackling the lack of representation across the industry and to highlight the work of up-and-coming film creatives. English will also head the company’s talent development programs, known as Academy Gold. These programs include the Student Academy Awards, Gold Rising internship and mentorship program, Gold Fellowship for Women, Gold Alumni Program, and the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting.

“Over the last two years, Jeanell has been an invaluable part of our evolving Academy team,” Kramer said. “Her commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion has driven progress across Academy departments, as have her contributions to creating a more sustainable and accessible institution. The Academy is deeply dedicated to elevating emerging and underrepresented voices across the film industry, and in this new role, Jeanell will bring her expertise and vision to this important work as well.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a worldwide community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in the film industry, so the news is monumental in nature. Along with her aforementioned duties, English will continue to oversee the Academy’s sustainability, representation, and inclusion efforts; such as the implementation of the Representation and Inclusion Standards, internal initiatives such as supplier diversity and employee resource groups, and ongoing carbon footprint assessments to inform business practices.