Jeffrey L. Boney Files for Re-Election in Missouri City

Councilmember Boney seeks to build on the foundation of a successful second-term on Missouri City Council with robust plans to move Missouri City forward

Missouri City Councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney has officially announced his candidacy for re-election after a successful second term as a member of the Missouri City Council representing District B.

Councilmember Boney recently held a reelection campaign launch event at the Landmark Community Center in Missouri City, where he touted his accomplishments over the nearly two years of his second term. Boney also reemphasized his focus on putting “Missouri City First!” and sticking to his campaign vision to build safer communities, fuel business and economic growth and increase community engagement amongst the residents.

“Over the past two years during only my second term, I have worked extremely hard to bring resources to District B and have appointed people to committees to make sure District B had a seat at the table,” said Boney. “Every term, I compile a list of what has been done to celebrate my efforts and to also hold myself accountable. I take this seriously as I recognize this seat belongs to the people, and not me. I hope to continue that work to move the district forward.”

As a second-term councilmember, Boney has done quite a bit over the course of his second term, such as directing over $11 million in resources to the Texas Parkway/Cartwright corridor through either advocacy, direct intervention, and/or casting a vote in favor. He has also worked collaboratively with his fellow colleagues on Council and the Missouri City staff to greenlight a myriad of other projects and initiatives that have improved the quality of life for the residents of District B and Missouri City as a whole.

Since being sworn in for a second term, Councilmember Boney boasts the following accomplishments:

Directed over $11 million in resources to the Texas Parkway/Cartwright corridor through either advocacy, direct intervention, and/or casting a vote in favor

Voted to reduce property tax rate for the past several fiscal year budget cycles

Worked with developers to increase economic and business growth and retail businesses on the Texas Parkway/Cartwright corridor

Worked with developers to increase economic vitality and business growth off Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy 6, such as the new Amazon Fulfillment Center and the groundbreaking for Fort Bend Town Center II, which will be the home of new Cinemark theater

Addressed numerous requests for street and sidewalk repairs and code enforcement issues

Worked closely with HOAs in the area to ensure they had solid partnership with Missouri City Police

Chair of CDAC Committee that ensures critical federal dollars go to residents in CDBG target areas to provide housing rehabilitation, youth scholarships, funds for first-time homebuyers, rental and utilities assistance to address COVID-19, establish a neighborhood clean-up program, a Meals on Wheels for seniors, and much more

Held groundbreaking for Fire Station #6 which will provide faster response times for Fire and Paramedics in this area and serve as Fire Department headquarters

Helped distribute PPE kits to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Helped distribute water during unprecedented winter storm

Set up 24-hour warming center during winter storm

Participated in daily press conferences to keep residents up-to-date with critical information during winter storm crisis

Successfully testified in Austin on legislation that has been signed by the governor that deals with finally addressing the ever-increasing Group Home issue

Provided salary adjustments and additional funding for fire and police

Chair of newly created Texas Parkway/Cartwright Corridor Advisory Committee to work with residents to develop a plan to revitalize the corridor

Chair of Budget and Finance and Planning Development and Infrastructure Committees

Created ordinance to establish the first-ever Ethics Commission in Missouri City

Created ordinance to lower signature threshold to give residents ability to make decisions on changing offensive and degrading street names

Currently serves on various committees as a member of the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) Board of Directors, where I focus on ways to save public funds and taxpayer dollars for Missouri City

Currently serves as a member of the National League of Cities’ Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee, where he was responsible for helping shape public policy positions that helped cities like Missouri City and counties like Fort Bend County get direct federal emergency aid through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act

Re-elected as a member of the National League of Cities’ Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee, where I was responsible for helping shape public policy positions that helped cities like Missouri City and counties like Fort Bend County get direct emergency aid through the American Rescue Plan Act

These are just a few of the many accomplishments, initiatives, and projects that Councilmember Boney played a part in helping move Missouri City forward. He claims there is more to do.

“While I am proud of the work we have done in District B, there is more on the horizon and I am not satisfied or content with where we have come thus far,” said Boney. “There is so much more to be done, especially on the Texas Parkway and Cartwright corridor, and I want to see it all through to fruition. That is my focus and commitment to the residents of District B and our great City.”

Early voting begins October 18 and ends on October 29. Election Day is November 2.

To find out more about the Jeffrey L. Boney campaign, visit his website at www.boneyfordistrictb.com.