Jewels & Gems: Mamas’ Best Advice

There is ONLY one person who can be credited with carrying each one of us in their womb for almost 9 months, and there is ONLY one person who can be credited with bringing us into this world—that person is our mother.

Mothers are jewels!

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a “jewel” is “one that is highly esteemed,” meaning they are beyond average and more special than anything.

There is absolutely nothing like having a good mother in your life, but in addition to that, there is absolutely nothing like receiving sound advice from your mother. We call those “gems” and they are quality, high-value words of wisdom that come from someone we cherish and value—our mother.

There is a phrase that each of us has probably heard at least once in our lives, and that phrase is:

Mother Knows Best!

It is kind of hard to refute that statement, especially when we take a moment to reflect on the times our mother shared something with us that we possibly shunned or disagreed with, only to realize that her words of wisdom were the best advice we could have ever received—if, in fact, we would have actually listened to our mother.

Being a mother constitutes more than just birthing a child, although that is an important component. From the womb to birth, a mother serves as the selfless, sacrificial, and loving individual who God has given the unique responsibility of nurturing, providing for, educating, empowering, and protecting their child(ren) as they grow and learn how to navigate in life.

A mother may not be perfect, but their sacrifices and love, coupled with their impartation of their wisdom, knowledge, experience, and learned skills, stay with all of us as we mature.

So, whether your mother is still here on Earth to celebrate this Mother’s Day, or not, it is important that all the knowledge, wisdom, skills, experience, education, lessons, and advice she poured into you is NEVER forgotten.

The Forward Times attended the recent Audrey H. Lawson Impact Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show, where they celebrated 60 years since inception.

This year’s annual event, with a theme of “A Diamond Jubilee: Celebrating Sixty Years of Scholarship, Service and Style,” was presented by Together for Good Ministries and the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Women’s Guild. The event, which also included a grand fashion show featuring fashions from Dillard’s Post Oak, honored seven individuals and their impact and work in the Greater Houston community, including male honorees for the first time.

Those honorees were: Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston; Dr. Reagan Flowers, HCC Trustee; Attorney Chris Hollins, Esq.; Danielle Keys Bess; Attorney Mary A. Daffin, Esq.; Dr. Aziza Glass; and Angela Veale Joubert.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Forward Times asked several different people at the event, as well as in the community, to share the best “gems’ that they ever received from their “jewel” of a mother.

We hope you enjoy all of these “gems” and nuggets of wisdom that these “jewels” have imparted to those who continue to be inspired and motivated by them each day and Happy Mother’s Day to all of our subscribers, readers, advertisers, and the community at-large.

BEST ADVICE MAMA GAVE YOU:

Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston

“Son, tomorrow will be better than today.”

“Life is not fair, but you have to learn how to navigate.”

– Ruby Mae Turner, mother

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, TX-18

“You can do anything Sheila, that you want to do. Do it right, do it with kindness. If you can’t do anything else, just be good.”

– Ivalita Bennett Jackson, mother

Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds

“Always put God first in everything that you do.”

“No matter how many times you fail, never ever quit.”

– Glenda Brown, mother

Councilmember Martha Castex-Tatum, Vice Mayor Pro Tem, City of Houston

“Be kind in all that you do.”

“Never miss an opportunity to be compassionate and ALWAYS be grateful.”

– Earline Castex, mother

Angel Jones, City Manager, City of Missouri City

“Don’t let your circumstances define you.”

– Laura Moment, mother

Attorney Chris Hollins, Esq., Impact Awards Honoree

“Listen more than you talk.”

“Never think you’re better than anybody.”

“Always take the opportunity to learn something.”

– Mary Lee Hollins, grandmother, and member of Wheeler Avenue for over 50 years before her passing.

Danielle Keys Bess, Impact Awards Honoree

“When you are presented with an opportunity to help someone…do it, because you never know when someone you love will need help when you’re not around and you will want God to honor your act of charity.”

– Patricia Keys, mother

Jazton Heard – Police Captain, City of Missouri City

“You should only look at women in three ways: As a mother figure, your sister, or your wife.”

– Louchell Heard-Davis, mother

Rosalind Renee’ Gary, District Director for State Representative Ron Reynolds

“Always treat others like you want to be treated.”

“The Good Lord will never put anything on you that you cannot bear.”

– Juanita Corinne Ellis, mother

Linda K. Brown

“My mother advised me to treat others as I want to be treated and always give back to help those in need. – Cecil Brown, mother

Kelly P. Hodges

“Stop expecting you out of other people.”

– Linda L. Burton, mother

Karen Carter Richards

“Don’t ever start believing your own press.”

“When everybody knows your business, you don’t have none.”

“In business, learn everything from the front door to the back door.”

– Lenora “Doll” Carter, mother

Valecia Weeks

“Never let the right hand know what the left hand is doing.”

“Im’ma go through your behind to get to your mind.”

– Earlene Turner, mother

Sharwin Wiltz-Boney

“Love unconditionally while setting boundaries for discipline that leads to growth.”

“They may not like the discipline in the moment but keep on mothering. They will come back to thank you one day.”

– Geneva Wiltz, mother

Roosevelt Weeks

“Always dress your best. Keep a clean haircut and keep your shoes shined.”

– Emma C. Weeks, mother

Gerald Womack – “Always give back.”

– Stella Marie Jackquet, mother

Layle McKelvey

“Believe in yourself, because you are smart, and you are beautiful.”

“I don’t want you to be insecure about making your way in the world. Be confident to know you can be successful.”

– Artie O’Neill, mother

Rozzy Shorter

“Always love and be true to yourself.”

– Catherine Shorter, mother

Anthony Frazier

“Tony, when you start driving, don’t be running all over town picking people up, running them here and there, and don’t drive around with a bunch of people in your truck.”

– Helen Mae Frazier, mother (This is the clean version)

Rhonda Newhouse

“It ain’t so bad that it couldn’t be worse.”

– Willie Jean Birmingham, mother

Hazel Tyler Ramsey

“Go to school and get an education, so you never have to depend on anyone else to take care of you and your needs/wants.”

– Lucy Shephard, mother

Sandra Green

“Somethings in life, you may need the skills of improvising. Come, sit down, let me show you.”

– Dorthy Pearl Brewer, mother

Jared Gilmore

“Never have more going out than you have coming in.”

– Army Vaughns, mother