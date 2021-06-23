John Legend to Produce Bernie Mac Biopic

ABOVE: John Legend

A biopic about Bernie Mac is in the works at John Legend’s production company. Legend’s partner at his Get Lifted company, Mike Jackson, reportedly revealed the news during the 2021 Tribeca Festival on Thursday (June 10).

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson said, adding that the project was “something that John doesn’t know about yet.” According to Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said he is “very excited about” the partnership and that it “just happened today.”

“It’s about the opportunities to tell a story that you feel are important,” he added.

“Look at you breaking news over here,” Legend reacted to the announcement.

NEW YORK – MARCH 19: Actor Bernie Mac makes an appearance on BET’s 106 & Park on March 19, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Hollywood Reporter writes that no further details about the film were revealed, but it will mark a full-circle moment for Legend as he appeared in Soul Men, one of Mac’s final films.

“The Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see,” Legend said.

The film aired in 2008 after Mac’s death. Legend played Marcus Hooks and was joined by castmates Sharon Leal, Sean Hayes, Affion Crockett, Adam Herschman and more. Mac played Floyd Henderson and starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson’s Louis Hinds.

Legend recalled his time filming Soul Men and remembered Mac cracking jokes on set. “He truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter,” he said.

The Bigger Love singer also reflected on “The Bernie Mac Show,” which ran from 2001 to 2006 and earned Mac two Emmy Award nominations.

“It was beautifully done,” he said. “His humor was always edgy but it always had so much heart to it at the same time. You could tell he was a family man. You could tell that he loved the people he was talking about.”

Mac passed away in 2008 after suffering a heart attack and complications from pneumonia. He was memorialized at the House of Hope Church the following week by fellow comedians and actors Chris Rock, Don Cheadle, D. L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey and more.