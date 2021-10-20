Jon Gruden Got Caught. Who Is Next in Sports?

Everyone knows the old expression that historians say is attributed to President Abraham Lincoln.

It is, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

In other words, you can’t hoodwink and bamboozle people forever.

Many of us are too trusting and too gullible, so at first blush, we often believe the carnival barkers.

Our country does have its fair share of them. They are in all walks of life.

Just think, and if we are honest with ourselves, we know some of them personally, when we were children and now as adults.

Upon reflection, I grew up with a few of them.

In my neighborhood, in Winston-Salem, N.C., they sold what we called “wolf tickets.”

These were guys who gave you outrageous stories about their exploits, and who knew everything about every subject.

However, at some point, we found out the truth was not in them. They misrepresented themselves.

A recent carnival barker came to light, who is from the world of professional sports. He is now exposed for the world to see.

It is Jon Gruden, former coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He resigned from his coaching position on last week.

The New York Times reported that a number of inappropriate emails were written by Gruden during 2010-2018.

He used homophobic, racist, sexist, and transphobic language. Some of his targets were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, and former player Michael Sam, who is gay.

If you recall, Jon Gruden was an analyst for ESPN. He served as the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-2008. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2003.





That team was Tony Dungy’s team. Gruden just inherited them. That is my opinion.

In his statement of resignation, Gruden said, “I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Gruden said in a press conference that he was not racist.

That may well be true. I cannot see his heart and I cannot read his mind. However, I can read what he wrote. Jon Gruden, and no one else, wrote those emails.

Maybe in a strange and sordid way, Gruden is football’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Nonetheless, he is out of his football coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. He had a coveted job in the NFL. Gruden self-destructed.

No longer will we see his “Chucky-like” appearance on the sidelines.

We won’t have to listen to him any longer as a head coach in the National Football League.

During his stint with the Raiders, he developed a strong bond with his quarterback, Derek Carr.

After Gruden announced his resignation on Monday, Derek Carr said, “If we just started opening up everybody’s private emails and texts, people would start sweating a little bit. Hopefully not too many.”

He added, “But maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on, is open up. You’ve got to open up everything. See what happens.”

The private emails written by Gruden were uncovered by NFL executives who were conducting an investigation of Bruce Allen, president of the Washington Football Team.

I am an old school guy, so I don’t have four cell phones and seven email addresses. I can barely keep up with what I have.

I think the question at the inquiry desk is who will be next?

I believe someone from the wide world of sports will pop up and provide us with examples of poor judgment and bad decision-making.

Technology does not lend itself to privacy. Hackers and scam artists are busy every day trying to ruin our lives.

We bid Jon Gruden farewell, because he couldn’t fool all of the people all of the time.