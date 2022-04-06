Jones Named To Achieving Coaching Excellence® College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll

TSU head men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones has been named to the 2022 Achieving Coaching Excellence® College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll.



Started after the 2019-20 season, the College Basketball Coaching Honor Roll annually recognizes leaders in women’s and men’s college basketball that demonstrate tenets of coaching excellence that include on and off the court performance, community involvement, and serving as champions for college basketball, their coaching peers, and the coaching profession.



Jones led TSU to its second consecutive NCAA appearance and SWAC Tournament Championship this past season. TSU also won its second consecutive NCAA First Four contest following a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Dayton, Ohio. A pair of graduate students in Brison Gresham and A.J. Lawson were selected to participate in postseason all-star events as Gresham was named to the inaugural Black College All-Star Game while Lawson is playing in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship.



Since Jones’ arrival at TSU in 2018, TSU has played in three consecutive postseason tournaments (NCAA, CIT) and has two of TSU’s three NCAA Tournament wins. TSU has participated in three consecutive SWAC Tournament Championships and has posted a pair of wins over ranked programs (Oregon, Florida)