Joy Reid Debut Delivers 2.6 Million Viewers for MSNBC

Joy Reid’s launch of her new primetime MSNBC program drew 2.6 million viewers last Monday night, making it the second-highest rated program in the 7 p.m. time slot in the network’s 24-year history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“The ReidOut” featured an interview with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, along with former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Reid interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Obama, on her program last Tuesday night.

Harris, a former 2020 presidential candidate, is reportedly on the shortlist of candidates to be Biden’s running mate.

In her final question to Biden, Reid asked the former vice president if he was committed to naming a Black woman to his ticket.

“Most African-Americans that I’ve talked to on a daily basis are very concerned that Black women in particular have been the heartbeat of the Democratic Party for a long time, really shored you up in places like South Carolina,” Reid shared. “Are you committed to naming a Black woman as your vice presidential running mate?”

“I am not committed to naming any but the people I’ve named, and among them are four Black women,” Biden responded. “So that decision is under way now.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is also reportedly on Biden’s shortlist.