Kamala Harris made Pence Suffer Mightily on the Debate Stage

“Mr. Vice President, I am speaking, I am speaking”, is what Senator Kamala Harris said during Wednesday’s vice -presidential debate.

It is safe to say Mike Pence was out of line and out of order.

It was evident from the vice president’s opening statements that he was in over his head. He had fallen and he could not get up. He stayed on the ground all night.

The debate moderator was Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief. She spent most of the night trying to stop Vice President Pence from speaking after his time to answer the questions had expired. Mr. T’s number 2 guy kept going back to the previous question trying to rebuff what Senator Harris had said. That tactic failed time and time again.

Vice President Pence was mixed-up, maladjusted and maligned.

Martha and The Vandellas sang “nowhere to run to baby, nowhere to hide” and those lyrics definitely described Mr. Pence at the debate.

The first debate topic of the evening was about the coronavirus. I suspect at that moment the vice president knew he was in for a bad night. He was going to be taken to the woodshed. In my opinion it went all downhill from there.

He had no good response when asked about a plan. On the other hand, Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris talked about a federal plan that would include more widespread testing, vaccine availability and the importance of face coverings.

It is clear the Biden-Harris team has a plan, and the current administration does not.

This is a fact and not supposition. The most powerful country in the world, with the most resources, has over 214,000 people that have passed away from this disease. Worse yet, is the fact that Mike Pence is a part of the White House task force.

This is both sad and tragic.

It is sad that so many Americans have lost their lives, and it is tragic that Mr. Pence cannot articulate a plan of action. Americans, in my opinion, are ready for a change of leadership in Washington D.C.

The vice-presidential debate illustrated clearly that Sen. Kamala Harris is determined and strong, and that Mike Pence is weak and wrong.

When asked about race relations in America, Pence’s answers were puny. He deemed protestors as rioters, not ever acknowledging that people of color live in danger and fear each day, or that African American men leave home, but may not get back home.

A CNN poll taken directly after the debate showed 56% of Americans believed that Kamala Harris won the debate. She has the poise, political savvy and presence to serve as vice president of the United States of America.

The American people saw her use these traits at the debate. In my opinion, choosing the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket is a no-brainer. In Biden and Harris, you have two leaders; in Trump and Pence, you have two losers. The choice is abundantly clear.

America is choosing life with Joe Biden because our country has been on life support for four years with Mr. T.

Surely, if you are undecided, you are tired of waking up each morning to bad news. You are tired of going to bed each night full of anxiety and apprehension. You are tired of hearing the president make excuses about our America. It is him that is souring our country, because he is sowing seeds of despair and isolation.

Kamala Harris’ debate performance should fuel and energize America. It should fuel us to vote in record numbers.

We are now less than a month before this important election. Our freedom and our virtues are at stake.

This debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence proved one point without a shadow of a doubt. She is ready and he is not.