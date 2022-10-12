Karrueche Tran’s Fashion Competition Show ‘Upcycle Nation’ Is A Lesson in Creative Sustainability

Fuse TV is bringing us a new fashion-focused competition show called Upcycle Nation. Hosted and executive produced by Emmy award winner Karrueche Tran, the show features aspiring designers and upcyclers from around the country who compete to transform everyday items into fashion-forward streetwear. Fashion mogul Jérôme LaMaar and upcycling innovator Peder Cho also star as expert judges.

“Upcycle Nation is not only fun to watch but it also shows people how to be more innovative with their wardrobe,” explains Tran. “I know a lot of fashion brands are aiming to move towards sustainability and I can’t wait for people to see how creative and inspiring the contestants were with so little to work with.”

The premise of each episode will center around three contestants who will rip, tear, staple, burn, hammer, and sew their way through two high-stakes challenges to win a cash prize. From taking discarded denim jeans and making them into a new functional jacket, to repurposing old Oreo bags into a new couture handbag, they will use their raw talent to make something spectacular out of literally, nothing.

There are 24 designers competing this season from all across the country. A couple of our fave standouts include Julian Carter from Huntsville, Alabama who, during the day works in missile defense for the government, but at night he’s upcycling clothing and creating content for TikTok. His background in engineering helps him approach design from the distinct lens of an aerospace engineer which allows him to troubleshoot problems and execute functionality to create his simple yet striking designs.

Another contestant is Anna Molinari from NYC. She is known as the queen of trash fashion and her designs have been featured in Popsugar, and Nylon, and have gone down the catwalk during NY Fashion Week 2022. Her almost futuristic designs are playful and edgy at the same time.

Contestant Tylo May from Arkansas attributes his inspiration and baseline for his designs to hip hop music. His brand MYNTWave clothing makes playful streetwear with a chill, modern edge.

Upcycle Nation premieres Wednesday, November 2, 2022 on Fuse TV.