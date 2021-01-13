FeaturedState & Local

Kay Davis Associates Groundbreaking in Sunnyside

by Jeffrey L. Boney
ABOVE: Dr. Reagan Flowers, Chef Ede, Dannette K. Davis and Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz celebrate groundbreaking.

In the historic Sunnyside community in Houston, Kay Davis Associates held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 12th to celebrate “New Beginnings” and announce the construction on KDA Showroom Plus, Mostly Greens Test Kitche and Kay Davis In The Community (KDITC) Central Office.  The future location is 4237 Davenport Street, Houston, TX 77051.

Smooth Rhythm by Jelando Johnson provided music. There was a sampling of Chef Ede’s Squash Bread and there were two special honors given to Houston City Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and HCC Trustee Dr. Reagan Flowers.

Two KDITC scholarships were given to Attucks Middle School and CJ’s Dance Fusion Bop.

Doing Good in the Community: Kay Davis Associates present checks to Attucks Middle School.
The community and businesses welcome the Kay Davis Associates to Sunnyside
A Toast to Kay Davis Associates
