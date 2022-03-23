Keep The Faith During Difficult Times…Better Days Are Ahead

Tough times don’t last but tough people do.

We have heard that expression more than one time. However, I believe that even when you are tough, bad things will sometimes happen to good people.

I suspect with today’s uncertain times, more of us are a bit more anxious and frazzled.

This period of challenge began, in my opinion, with COVID-19 which then led to the pandemic. It was an unwanted guest that disrupted our lives.

Before the Coronavirus, our lives were pretty much ordinary. We worked hard, had some social interactions, and were at home. Our routines were set, and we did not alter them much. We just stayed the course.

We have been in this pandemic for approximately two years now. Things that we took for granted, we cannot take for granted anymore.

This illness brought death to our doorstep. Millions of people passed away from it. Its long-term effects are still with many of our citizens.

Our lives took a hit health-wise which has had multiple consequences. Jobs were lost and our economy changed.

Grocery items now cost more. As a personal example, my bananas cost more. I pay for them because they are good for me. I am sure you have similar stories.

Gas prices are skyrocketing.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.53.

In College Station Texas, gas prices rose $.07.

Julie Carpenter, a resident said, “We have two full-size vehicles, so it’s $100.00 to fill up. So that’s obviously a pretty good chunk of money each month.”

“There’s a lot of variables that go into what we pay at the pump, the price of crude oil being the biggest variable of course,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Gas experts say you should never let your car go below a fourth of a tank. Good advice, yet the prices have us tossing and turning.

Goods and services are simply on the rise, seemingly every day. Purchases that we once made without much thought are now making us pause.

Are you buying a car anytime soon?

According to Lending Tree and the Kelley Blue Book, last year, the average cost of a car was $42,258.00. Mind you, that price point didn’t include gas, insurance, and maintenance.

Because of these uncertain times, many people are opting to buy used cars. If you are, beware of the warranty you receive because once you buy it, it is your vehicle. Have the car inspected before you purchase it.

This is an uphill battle, yet I believe better days are ahead.

Let’s hear the voice of Civil Rights icon, Reverend Jesse Jackson say it one more time: Keep Hope Alive.

And yes, we must keep it alive. We must admit that what is happening overseas is affecting us.

When that confrontation ends, some good times here will begin. Unfortunately, wrongdoing is at work, but right is around the corner and will prevail.

The pandemic is slowly coming to an end.

Reports say approximately three-quarters of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated.

Some nations like Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have said it’s over and are lifting most health restrictions.

Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities said, “If there was ever a time for humility among scientists and policymakers with this virus, it’s now. We are in totally uncharted territory from the perspective of understanding what a pandemic is, how it starts, how it unfolds, and how it ends.”

It is clear that we must keep hope alive.