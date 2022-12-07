Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Pregnant

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom!

The actress, 29, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, she revealed while hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend for the first time.

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed, ripping open a long jacket to reveal her growing baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” she continued. “… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Palmer added: “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

Palmer has mainly kept details of her relationship with Jackson under wraps. When appearing on The Tamron Hall Show last November, she opened up about becoming “Instagram official” with Jackson, though the photos with her boyfriend are no longer on her page.

“It became more difficult to hide,” she said of choosing to post photos with Jackson at the time. “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy.”

“It’s not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not?” Palmer added.

Speaking about Jackson, Palmer noted that he’s “very industry-adjacent.”

“I’ve always been somebody that hasn’t wanted too much industry stuff in my life. He’s very industry-adjacent, meaning he understands it but that’s not what he’s about,” she explained.

That same month, the Nope star shared a video on TikTok with Jackson in which she held up a fan to seemingly hide her and her boyfriend kissing. “Lady miss takes what she WANTS😏,” she wrote with the clip.

In March 2020, Palmer spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about why she likes to keep her dating life private.

“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” she told the outlet. “Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends.”