Kelly Rowland To Publish New Picture Book, ‘Always With You, Always With Me’

Always With You, Always With Me will be published on April 26, 2022 by Viking Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Co-authored by four-time Grammy Award–winning singer, songwriter, actress, and executive producer Kelly Rowland and educator Jessica McKay, the upcoming picture book will highlight the work that a mother does both inside and outside of the household.

Upon its release, the book will have an announced first printing of about 150,000 copies. Tamar Brazis, Associate Publisher, Viking Children’s Books, arranged the book deal with Jana Fleishman, EVP of Strategy and Communications at Roc Nation and Janine Kamouh of WME, on behalf of the Rowland and McKay. Roda Ahmed bestselling author, founder, and CEO of Hightree Publishing, helped the co-authors navigate their collaboration and also brought on artist Fanny Liem to illustrate the story of Always With You, Always With Me.

The story of Always With You, Always With Me, will focus on the relationship between a working mother and her young son. As a mother gets ready to go to work, first she works on creating a stable environment for her child.

Rowland—who previously co-authored Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened)—spoke to her excitement about the new children’s book, saying in a news release: “Jessica, Roda and I are thrilled to announce our first children’s picture book which celebrates modern motherhood and all the incredible work that caregivers do.”

“Always With You, Always With Me provides much-needed comfort for children whose caregivers work outside the home,” said Brazis. “Kelly and Jessica’s loving words instill confidence in kids that they can thrive, no matter the distance from their loved ones.”