Kelvin Sampson Receives Henry Iba Award

Cougar head coach collects this National Coach of the Year honor for second time in his career

University of Houston Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Sampson was recently named the 2023-24 recipient of the Henry Iba Award, presented to the National Coach of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Sampson received the award for the second time during his career after first earning it after the 1994-95 season in his first year at Oklahoma.

He became the 10th repeat winner in the 66-year history of the award joining John Wooden (UCLA, 1973, 1972, 1971, 1970, 1967, 1964); Tony Bennett (Virginia, 2018, 2015; Washington State, 2007); Fred Taylor (Ohio State, 1962, 1961); Bob Knight (Indiana, 1989, 1975); Ray Meyer (DePaul, 1980, 1978); Lou Carnesecca (St. John’s, 1985, 1983); Gene Keady (Purdue, 1996, 1984); John Chaney (Temple, 1988, 1987) and Roy Williams (North Carolina, 2006; Kansas, 1990).

“This award has special meaning for me because of the impact of Coach Iba in the state of Oklahoma. Playing Oklahoma State in the gym with his name on it, I know the impact he had on the history of basketball in this country,” Sampson said. “This is a great honor, and I accept it on behalf of our staff, our players, who poured their hearts and souls into this season, and our entire program.

Sampson also became the second Houston coach to collect the honor after Hall of Fame Coach Guy V. Lewis following the 1967-68 season.

ABOUT KELVIN SAMPSON

Now in his 35th season overall and his 10th season at Houston, Sampson has placed the Cougars among the nation’s elite during his tenure. His Cougars will compete as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region in Memphis, Tenn., the second straight season Houston earned a region’s top seed.

In 2023-24, Sampson has led the Cougars to a 30-4 overall record and the Big 12 regular-season championship by two games. Houston has been ranked among the nation’s Top Seven in both national polls throughout the season.

Houston leads the nation in scoring defense (57.0 ppg), turnover margin (7.1), field goal percentage defense (37.9, 1st) and ranks among the country’s Top 10 in turnovers per game (8.9, 7th), scoring margin (+16.1, 3rd) and steals per game (10.0, 7th).

Under Sampson’s leadership, Houston has been ranked for a school-record 84 consecutive weeks, including each of the last 39 weeks in the Top 10, another program best.

This was the eighth National Coach of the Year accolade for Sampson during his career and his fifth with the Cougars. He was named National Coach of the Year by Field of 68 earlier this season and received a similar honor from CBS Sports in 2022.

Sampson also received the 2022 Ben Jobe Award, 2021 John McLendon Award, 2019 Clarence “Big House” Gaines Award, 2002 from the National Association of Basketball Coaches from the Associated Press in 1995.

For his team’s impressive efforts in 2023-24, Sampson recently was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year. This marked the third straight season in which Sampson was named the Conference Coach of the Year and the fifth time in the last seven years.

During his career, Sampson has been named a Conference Year of the Year nine times from five different leagues. That total includes one Big 12 (2023-24), four American Athletic (2022-23, 2021-22, 2018-19 and 2017-18), one Big Eight (1994-95), one Pac-10 (1990-91) and two Frontier League (1984-85, 1982-83).

