Kevin Porter Jr. Becomes the Fourth Player in NBA History to Have a 50-Point Game Before 21st Birthday

There is no doubt that this has been a challenging year for Houston Rockets basketball. That said, Kevin Porter Jr., the guard that the Rockets acquired from Cleveland back in January, made history in last Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porter Jr. became the fourth NBA player to score 50 points in a game under the age of 21. Just 5 days short of his 21st birthday Porter Jr. was the 4th person and 5th on the list to accomplish this feat. Brandon Jennings still holds the record while Lebron James had two 50-point games under the age of 21 and sits in the number 2 & 4 spot which leaves the 3rd spot for Devin Booker. Porter Jr., alone, holds the record as the youngest player to score 50 points with 10 assists in a game. Prior to this record his career best was 30 points.

The Bucks are a worthy opponent, and the Rockets were down by 17 points in the first half of the game. The Rockets were able to hit 25 3-pointers which put them at 54.3% shooting for the night. That marked the eighth time in Rockets franchise history that Houston has hit 25+ 3FGM.

Porter Jr. explained his performance saying, “After I saw the third 3 go down, I knew it was going to be a special night. It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive, and it was a good night.’’

He made 9 of his 15 3-point shot attempts.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said, “For him to be successful, he’s going to have to be someone who can make those shots. Just seeing the hard work that he puts in was great.’’

He broke this record a day after Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced that Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 for a violation of the league’s Health and Safety protocols. According to the official release “attending indoor social gathering of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments” is prohibited and Porter Jr. was in violation of those rules when he went to a Miami club on April 19th.