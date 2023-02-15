KTSU Celebrates Black History with City-wide Events and More

KTSU Radio, 90.9 FM, along with The Vibe Houston, is joining the nation in celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, including a city-wide celebration at Avenida Houston, in partnership with Houston First.

The series of music and outdoor market events in downtown Houston will take place at Avenida Houston (1001 Avenida de las Americas) across from the George R. Brown Convention Center on the remaining Saturdays in February from 2-6 p.m.

These events will feature a variety of musical talents, including TSU alumni and current members of the broadcast team, BLCK Market vendors, Black art vendors from Creative Artists Collective and Project Row Houses, as well as local restaurants.

“Houston has historically been home to a number of talented musicians and continues to produce talent that needs to be spotlighted and celebrated,” said KTSU General Manager Ernest Walker. “KTSU is honored to recognize that talent, while bringing the community an enjoyable evening of celebrating Black History Month with Black musicians, visual artists and vendors.”

The February 18th concert will feature Polo The Vibe, Nakitta Clegg-Foxx, Zacardi Cortez, Patrice Dominique, and DJ Madd Hatta from The Vibe Houston.

The Feb. 25th concert will feature Cupid, Clynese, Madicin, and DJ Rob G from The Vibe Houston.

All events are free to the public.

All month, KTSU will also celebrate legends who have impacted the city of Houston and up-and-coming individuals paving the way and creating their legacy through Black History Houston: Legends and Trailblazers. The station will also provide a history of how Texas Southern University has made an impact on the City of Houston.

KTSU Radio 90.9 FM, The Choice, currently draws in more than 700,000 listeners weekly and includes listening options like The Choice, which plays jazz, R&B, gospel, blues and oldies throughout the day, or The Vibe, which plays hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul Monday through Saturday starting in the evenings. Gospel music dominates on Sundays. The Vibe streams at all hours on its mobile app and the Vibe Houston website, allowing users to access their content from anywhere in the world. KTSU2 “The Voice,” a 24-hour student-run digital station allows students to gain hands-on experience from university staff, faculty and radio professionals in the age of streaming and digital media.